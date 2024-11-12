Kickstarter Campaign Launched for Children's Illustrated Allergy Book

Committed to providing accessible knowledge and support to children with food allergies, award-winning former gluten-free bakery owner and scientist, Davina Steel has today launched a month-long Kickstarter to raise funds for the much-needed new book Have You Ever Seen a Bee with Hives?

Around 8% of children in the UK, US and Australia suffer from food allergies. That equates to nearly eight million children in these countries alone and roughly two children in every class. When this issue is so prevalent across the lives of children, it is essential there are resources available to help them better understand their condition, particularly for those aged 8-12 who are beginning to want to explore the world with their friends, but are held back by allergy fears.

To plug this gap and ensure children with allergies grow up confident and empowered with knowledge, Davina Steel is launching a Kickstarter campaign to support the launch of her new book Have You Ever Seen a Bee with Hives?

Running for one month and aiming to raise £5900 to fund the cost of the professional editing and design team at expert publisher Rethink Press, the Kickstarter will be live from the 12th November. Supporters will be amongst the first to receive fully illustrated paperbacks and will be actively showing support and commitment to improving the lived experience of children with food allergies.

This cause is close to Steel’s heart as she became severely intolerant to gluten following cancer treatment. She founded her own gluten-free bread company, winning over 30 medals and prizes, before selling the company in 2023. Steel’s background also includes a first-class degree in Biochemistry and Applied Microbiology, an impressive career as a research scientist and experience explaining science for children’s magazines and websites. Therefore, she has a unique understanding of the scientific background and personal impact of allergies that she is keen to pass on to young people.

Have You Ever Seen a Bee with Hives? is set to be a positive, fact-filled and humorous guide to a subject that can be daunting and anything but funny. It has received fantastic feedback from its first round of beta readers, both parents of and children with food allergies, plus clinicians and consultants in paediatric allergy and gastroenterology. Gastroenterology Consultant Dr Truitt Friedrich Akselsen, who is providing the foreword for the book, called the guide: “A fascinating and thoughtful guide for young allergy sufferers. Davina puts her readers at ease on a very emotive and complicated subject.”

“When aged 8-12 children are beginning to expand their horizons and assess more risk independently. It is essential that those with food allergies feel equally as empowered as their peers so they too can explore the world around them. With resources like “Have You Ever Seen a Bee with Hives?” children with food allergies can be armed with the wisdom and confidence to make safe decisions in the absence of a knowledgeable adult. This kickstarter will help to bring an essential book into the hands of the children, and parents, that need it,” Steel comments.

“Food allergies should not hold children back. Parents, teachers and those who care for young folk, this Kickstarter and book is your chance to make a real difference to the lives of children with food allergies,” says Steel.

The Kickstarter will be live for one month from the 12th November. Those interested in supporting the Kickstarter can donate here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/beewithhives/have-you-ever-seen-a-bee-with-hives