Lack of veterans in public media does a disservice to those who served
These organisations – Channel 4, S4C and the BBC – do not collect data on the number of veterans they employ.
They keep a range of statistics on many other staff demographics and offer employee networks specifically designed to support them – but veterans are overwhelmingly neglected on this front.
They’ve also not signed up for the Armed Forces Covenant, an informal understanding of mutual obligations between society, government and the military.
Meanwhile, fellow media outlets GB News, BFBS and the Telegraph Media Group have done.