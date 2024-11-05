Lack of veterans in public media does a disservice to those who served

By Rob Currell
Contributor
5th Nov 2024, 11:12am
As Remembrance Day approaches, broadcasters that are publicly owned or receive state funding will provide ample coverage of the commemoration – despite the lack of veteran representation in their ranks.

These organisations – Channel 4, S4C and the BBC – do not collect data on the number of veterans they employ.

They keep a range of statistics on many other staff demographics and offer employee networks specifically designed to support them – but veterans are overwhelmingly neglected on this front.

They’ve also not signed up for the Armed Forces Covenant, an informal understanding of mutual obligations between society, government and the military.

Meanwhile, fellow media outlets GB News, BFBS and the Telegraph Media Group have done.

