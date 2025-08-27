Leading homecare provider welcomes testimony given to Covid-19 Inquiry

Homecare workers provided essential care during the pandemic

The CEO of a leading homecare provider, who was recognised for her leadership during covid has welcomed the testimony given at the end of the public inquiry into the pandemic.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Camille Leavold MBE, chief executive of Abbots Care, who received the inaugural Chief Nurse for Adult Social Care gold award, praised the testimony that Dr Jane Townson OBE, CEO of the Homecare Association gave to the Care Sector Module 6 of the UK COVID-19 Inquiry, which concluded at the end of July.

Dr Townson said that home care must be recognised as essential infrastructure for any future pandemic planning as the hospital-centric focus was the “fatal flaw” and led to the unintended consequence of more than 100,000 excess deaths at home by July 2022, only 7 per cent of which were attributed to COVID-19.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many at home were left without access to healthcare and support, increasing deaths from non-COVID-19 conditions, such as dementia, cancer and heart disease.

Dr Jane Townson OBE, CEO of the Homecare Association, told the Covid Inquiry that the hospital-centric focus was the “fatal flaw” and led to the unintended consequence of more than 100,000 excess deaths at home by July 2022, only 7 per cent of which were attributed to COVID-19.

“These deaths were a tragic and avoidable outcome of a hospital-centric emergency plan that failed to support people living – and dying – in their own homes.”

Camille, who is also non-executive director of the Homecare Association, pointed out that the media focus, and that of the inquiry, had been on care homes, but very rarely home care. “The tragic care home stories grabbed the headlines, but homecare workers who were going into houses to look after people who so desperately needed the care were largely ignored.

“The arrival of COVID-19 in 2020 challenged the home care sector like never before; clients were more isolated and worried than ever before, PPE became all important and hard to come by, providing care was more difficult than it had ever been with restrictions at all-time highs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Jane told the Covid inquiry that at least nine million people needed or received support at home – compared with just over half a million in hospitals and care homes combined. This highlighted the vital role that the homecare sector played in dealing with covid and how care workers must feature strongly in future planning for pandemics.

Camille Leavold MBE, chief executive of Abbots Care, said that homecare workers must feature heavily in any future planning for pandemics

“Jane and the Homecare Association fought hard for our workforce to be recognised as essential workers, for us to get testing and vaccinations and to also help to get children back to school when they reopened.

“Without this, we wouldn’t have been able to run our home care service.