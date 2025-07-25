Leading pet insurance company reveals how much it would cost Superman to insure Krypto

An insurance underwriter reveals how much it would cost to insure Krypto the Superdog from Superman… and it’s cheaper than you think

An expert underwriter from leading pet insurance brand, ManyPets, has revealed how much it would actually cost to insure Krypto the Superdog from James Gunn’s new Superman movie – and it’s less than you think. Here’s why…

James Gunn’s upcoming Superman reboot hasn’t just sent fans into a frenzy – it’s also sparked a super-sized surge in dog adoption interest. According to new data from the Woofz dog training app, Google searches for “adopt a dog near me” jumped by an incredible 513% after the film’s opening weekend, thanks in large part to one heroic pup: Krypto the Superdog.

With adoption interest soaring, ManyPets decided to crunch the numbers and work out just how much it would realistically cost Superman to insure his four-legged best friend – and surprisingly, it won’t break the bank.

Based on Krypto’s age (around 8 months), Superman’s age (30), and a Dogs Trust-style adoption fee of £275, here’s what it would cost the Man of Steel to protect his pooch:

£176.68/year for £3,000 of annual vet fee cover

£307.06/year for £7,000 cover

£378.71/year for £15,000 cover

These are direct prices based on a standard £160 excess and 0% co-pay – and they’re some of the most popular cover levels chosen by pet parents today.

ManyPets Underwriting Manager Graham Orton said: “Insuring Krypto might seem tricky – after all, he’s faster than a speeding bullet, immune to most illnesses, and technically solar-powered – but he’s actually pretty low-risk in insurance terms.”

“As a mixed breed, Krypto would be less prone to breed-specific illnesses. As long as he’s not classed as a working dog, keeps his nose out of trouble and away from Kryptonite, and isn’t out biting villains, we wouldn’t expect him to cost much more than the average pup to insure.”

Of course, there are always a few extra things underwriters need to consider with a pet like Krypto:

Liability cover would be excluded if he started biting people (or evil henchmen!)

Excess and co-pay might be adjusted if he showed a higher risk of injury – but thanks to his powers and quick healing under Earth’s yellow sun, that’s unlikely

His mixed-breed status keeps illness risk lower overall

With a sensible owner like Clark Kent and a clean record, Krypto’s premiums stay super-reasonable.

Dr Kirsten Ronngren, DVM MRCVS and lead vet at ManyPets, lends some advice to those considering adopting a dog: “Bringing a new dog into your life is an incredibly rewarding decision, and one that comes with major responsibility. Before adopting, I'd recommend new pet parents to take time to consider whether the dog’s breed, energy level, and long-term needs truly fit their lifestyle. Not all dogs are suitable for every home, and choosing a pup based on thorough research can reduce stress for both the pet and owner.

Affordability is another key factor. Dogs are often a 10+ year commitment, with costs that include quality food, preventative care and routine veterinary visits, as well as possible illness or emergencies.

If you’ve thought through these elements—your lifestyle, your budget, your ability to provide consistent care—then adopting a dog can be a life-changing journey. Being sure you're ready is key, as your new pup is counting on you for their entire life.”

So, whether you’re a mild-mannered reporter or a superhero in disguise, one thing’s for sure: if you’re inspired by Krypto and thinking about adopting a dog, make sure dog insurance is part of your origin story.