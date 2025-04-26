Lydia Alty speaks out against dangerous social media trends: "Mental health deserves more than a viral challenge"

UK's Youngest Royal Journalists

Royal journalist and influential social media creator Lydia Alty has spoken out on Instagram about the hidden dangers of viral internet challenges, warning that such trends risk trivialising serious issues like mental health and placing lives in danger.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alty, who turns 20 on Bank Holiday Monday, 5th May, is no stranger to the pressures and powers of the online world. With over 200,000 YouTube subscribers and an estimated 500 million views across all her platforms, she has become one of the most recognisable young voices willing to confront uncomfortable truths — often saying what others in her position choose to avoid.

In a candid Instagram post that has sparked widespread discussion, Alty explained why she refuses to participate in the newly revived Ice Bucket Challenge, a trend resurfacing across TikTok, Snapchat, and Instagram in the name of raising mental health awareness.

She wrote:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's become a trend"

"The reason is simple: I do not support potentially dangerous challenges under the guise of 'spreading awareness'. These activities, although often well-intentioned, have sadly led to serious injuries and even deaths among children and young people."

Highlighting a lesser-known but chilling reality, Alty reminded followers that it takes just an inch of water for someone to drown, and that encouraging people — especially impressionable young audiences — to pour large buckets of water over themselves without understanding the risks, can end in tragedy.

Far from criticising individuals who have taken part, Alty acknowledged that most participants have good intentions. However, she sharply questioned whether such viral challenges genuinely help the causes they claim to promote.

"Mental health is an incredibly serious issue — one that deserves genuine action, not fleeting social media trends," she stressed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Raising awareness should never come at the cost of safety. Mental health deserves real action, real listening, real care. It is so much more than just another viral challenge."

Instead of encouraging dangerous stunts, Alty advocates for tangible change: writing to government representatives, demanding more investment in mental health services, supporting grassroots initiatives, and fostering environments where meaningful conversations about mental health can happen.

She pointed out safer, more impactful campaigns like Odd Socks Day for anti-bullying awareness and YoungMinds’ Hello Yellow Day for mental health, which invite participation without putting anyone at risk — and more importantly, centre the cause rather than the spectacle.

One of the most damning aspects of her commentary is her observation of how quickly safety and meaning are forgotten in the rush for virality: "Safety quickly goes out of the window. It becomes about who can pour the most water, who can post the best video. Millions who barely understand mental health are suddenly participating — not because they care, but because it's trending."

Alty’s concern lies deeper than one challenge alone. Her post highlights a broader cultural problem: a generation growing up in a digital world where 'awareness' often means posting a video or a hashtag, rather than taking the time to understand, act, or listen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lydia Alty - By Picture Me Photography

In her words, it risks reducing complex issues into "moments of performance" that may generate likes — but little lasting change.

Known for her forthright honesty and refusal to chase easy popularity, Lydia Alty has built her platform on more than just visibility — she has built it on trust and integrity. Widely praised for her willingness to tackle sensitive topics, she consistently addresses issues such as mental health, online safety, body image, and the dangers of viral internet trends with clarity, empathy, and responsibility. Alongside her social commentary, Lydia has also made a name for herself as a respected Royal journalist, known for her thoughtful, well-researched reporting on the British Royal Family.

As mental health crises continue to rise among young people — particularly after the strains of the pandemic and the pressures of social media culture — voices like Alty’s are urgently needed.

Her final message to her followers is clear and powerful: "Raising awareness should never come at the cost of safety. Mental health deserves real action, real listening, real care. It is so much more than just another viral challenge."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In an increasingly noisy digital world, Lydia Alty continues to prove that real influence means more than just going viral — it means standing up for what matters, even when it's unpopular.

This news comes just weeks before Lydia will mark her 20th Birthday, which falls during the VE Day Bank holiday Monday commemorations on 5th May 2005. According to reports, Lydia will mark her birthday by also raising awareness of Coeliac Disease, as May is also Coeliac Awareness Month. Lydia was diagnosed with Coeliac Disease in November 2021.