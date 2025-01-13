Major implications following COP29 and what does it mean for the UK?

Philip Chapman from Fisher German

At the end of COP28, the key point was that governments must establish a new climate finance goal, reflecting the scale and urgency of the climate challenge. So, as countries gathered at COP29, did this materialise? Philip Chapman, Sustainability Adviser and part of Fisher German’s Green Energy and Sustainability Team, assesses this year’s major talking points and the wider implications for the UK.

Amid a myriad of global geopolitical tensions and uncertainty, annual climate conference COP29 was held in in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The conference involving world leaders, negotiators, lobbyists and Non-Governmental Organisations took place at the same time as we were about to witness a potential shift in U.S. climate policy due to its recent presidential election following Donald Trump’s success.

This created some uncertainty about the continuity of U.S. climate leadership following the President-elect’s previous comments, which have historically influenced global efforts.

Azerbaijan, a major oil and gas producer, hosted COP29, which raised some legitimate concerns about the effectiveness of the conference in fostering meaningful commitments to phase out fossil fuels. The country's reliance on hydrocarbon exports presented a potential conflict of interest in leading decarbonisation discussions.

However, global climate leaders, including the UK, reaffirmed their commitments to the Paris Agreement at COP28 to limit global warning to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels, while highlighting the urgent need for increased climate financing and ambitious emission reduction targets.

Key outcomes included the establishment of the New Collective Quantified Goal (NCQG) for climate finance to help developing countries address climate change, targeting more resources from both public and private sectors to aid vulnerable countries. The UK championed international cooperation through initiatives like the Global Clean Power Alliance, aiming to accelerate the global transition to clean energy.

For the UK, COP29 reinforced our domestic net-zero strategy. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer announced ambitious goals, including a new 2035 Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) to cut greenhouse gas emissions by at least 81 per cent from 1990 levels.

The UK also emphasised the role of clean energy in our economic growth, with initiatives such as expanded offshore wind capacity and funding for carbon capture and hydrogen projects.

The outcomes of COP29 are expected to bolster the UK's net-zero goals by driving both international collaboration and domestic advancements in renewable energy and sustainable technologies.

However, challenges remain in securing the necessary private-sector investment and ensuring global alignment on enhanced climate commitments which is going to be no easy task.