Mental Health Awareness Week: u3a could be your brain’s best friend!

This Mental Health Awareness Week, from 12 May to 18 May, u3a are shouting loud and proud about the power of friendship, fun, and learning ...the heart of the u3a experience.

Since its beginnings in 1982, u3a has been a lifeline, or better yet, a joyline...for thousands of people navigating the twists and turns of later life. Whether it's retirement, bereavement, or just finding that your social circle has started to shrink, u3a offers a vibrant antidote to loneliness and isolation.

As we get older, life throws us some curveballs, but connection is the secret weapon. According to the World Health Organisation, one in four older adults feels socially isolated. That’s a statistic the u3a movement is keen to change. At u3a, we believe in learning, laughter, and lifelong friendships, which are surely the best medicines around!

Iain Cassidy, CEO of u3a said, “Time and time again, research shows that one of the best indicators to having a healthy, longer life is the number and quality of your social connections." Iain continued, “u3a gives you an opportunity to form new friendships, maintain existing connections and build your week around interesting activities. And ultimately, that improves your mental and physical wellbeing, which makes your later life much more pleasurable.”

So, what’s the u3a magic formula?

Gardening groups, Spanish lessons, Walking clubs, Ukulele jams. Tai chi under the trees. With over 1,000 u3as across the UK, there is something for everyone. And while it might look like fun and games (because it is), the benefits run deep. Physical activity boosts mood. Learning sparks curiosity. And sharing stories over a cuppa makes the world feel a whole lot warmer.

Social prescribing

The act of when doctors suggest community activities instead of pills, is becoming more common, and this makes a lot of sense. GPs are now referring people to local u3as, and members are being welcomed with open arms and open minds. u3a is not a care service – but a caring community.

These days, it’s clear that learning isn’t just about classrooms...and staying connected is one of the best ways to stay resilient. While governments often focus on job skills, the u3a team believe there’s so much more to life than this, as joy, purpose, and a sense of community matter too. That’s why it’s time to invest in the wellbeing of older adults and u3a is already showing how powerful that can be.

Whether you're into art history or allotments, bridge or birdwatching, there's a place for everyone at u3a. Make friends, try something new, and feel good doing it.

Ready to join the fun? Visit u3a.org.uk/join and find your local group today.

Because it’s never too late to learn – or to laugh.