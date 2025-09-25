Most Brits back using UK overseas aid budget to ensure children have access to education

New YouGov survey - UK public says use overseas aid budget for education

The majority of the UK public believes the UK should be using its overseas aid budget to give children in developing countries access to education, according to a new survey.

The YouGov poll commissioned by Send My Friend to School shows that over half of the UK public (55%) think the UK should be using its overseas aid budget to ensure children’s access to education in developing countries, rising to 68% among those who voted Labour in 2024.

Half of Labour voters (50%) believe investing in girls’ education overseas will also have a positive impact on the UK itself. Nearly three-quarters of 18–24 year olds (74%) think the UK should be using its overseas aid budget to ensure all children in developing countries have access to education.

And across the public, three times as many people (35%) believe UK investments in girls’ education overseas will have a positive impact on the UK, compared to those who think the impact will be negative (10%).

Send My Friend to School is a UK coalition of 22 NGOs and teachers’ unions, including Street Child, Save the Children, the National Education Union, and Results UK, advocating for global education. Now in its 25th year, the campaign has mobilised hundreds of thousands of young people across the country to call on the UK Government to play its part in ensuring every child receives their right to free, inclusive, equitable and quality education.

Despite government indications that education programmes could be targeted for cuts in UK aid spending, the new polling, released on the eve of Labour Party Conference, come ahead of a critical year for education financing, with the two major multilateral funds – the Global Partnership for Education (GPE) and Education Cannot Wait (ECW) – both replenishing their funds in 2026.

Emma Wagner, Co-Chair of Send My Friend to School, said: “This research suggests that the government’s proposed focus on reducing education support within aid spending is out of step with public opinion. If the Government hopes to maintain strong support for international development—and retain the confidence of the voters who backed them in 2024—education should remain a central priority, not an area marked for disproportionate cuts.”

Street Child’s CEO and Founder, Tom Dannatt, said: “Education is not just a fundamental right, it is the single most powerful tool to break the cycle of poverty and transform futures. At Street Child we see every day the impact of providing access to safe, quality learning for children in the world’s most fragile and disaster-hit regions. The UK public is clear: education must remain at the heart of the aid budget. Turning away from that commitment would be turning away from millions of children’s futures.”

Bambos Charalambous, Labour MP and Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Global Education, said: “Education’s capability to improve children’s life chances is immeasurable and as this research shows, the general public agree. The UK has been a world leader in championing global education and I for one have seen the difference that it makes to children who have been displaced and are living in refugee camps. I am calling on the Government to reaffirm their commitment to global education and ensure that aid for education is given the high priority that the people agree it deserves.”

For full results go to https://sendmyfriend.org/