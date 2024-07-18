Navigating disappointment: Lessons from England's Euro loss

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The emotional rollercoaster of sports can evoke profound reactions, especially when it involves a beloved team like England in a major football final. In this article, Dr Lisa Turner, Emotional Resilience and Conscious Awareness Expert, and Founder of CET Freedom, delves into the reasoning behind these intense feelings and offers insights on managing disappointment healthily. By embracing these experiences, Lisa believes individuals can turn them into opportunities for personal growth and emotional resilience.

The Identity Connection

The intense emotions fans experience stem from a deep identification with their team. When England lost the Euros, many felt it was a personal failure, a reflection of their own worth. It's as if their identity is intertwined with the team's success or failure. This connection can amplify feelings of disappointment, making the loss feel like a personal blow.

You Got This

Healthy Expression of Disappointment

Emotions are our internal compass, guiding us through our experiences. It's crucial to allow ourselves to feel them fully. Crying, shouting, or ranting can be cathartic, provided it doesn't harm oneself or others. The key isn't just expressing these emotions but embracing them. Society often conditions us to suppress "negative" emotions, yet they play a vital role in our emotional ecosystem. Disappointment, for example, signals that we didn't achieve something we desired. By acknowledging and feeling these emotions, we allow them to dissipate naturally unless hindered by unresolved trauma.

Managing Anger Constructively

Feeling anger is natural, and it's important to differentiate between feeling anger and lashing out. Expressing anger constructively—shouting in a safe space, crying, or even talking near someone but not directing it at them—can be therapeutic. It's essential to avoid blaming oneself or others for the loss. Remember, you didn’t train the team or influence the outcome directly. Keeping this perspective can help mitigate personalizing the team's failure.

Embracing Disappointment as a Learning Tool

Avoiding disappointment isn't the goal. Disappointment teaches resilience and growth. It encourages us to try, fail, learn, and improve. Reflect on what the team did well and what could be improved, applying these lessons to your own life. This approach fosters a growth mindset, where setbacks are seen as opportunities for learning rather than failures.

Seeking Support

The intensity of emotions varies from person to person. For some, professional help may be necessary, especially if emotions become overwhelming or repetitive. Unresolved trauma or limiting beliefs often underlie persistent emotional struggles. Professional guidance can help navigate these deeper issues effectively.

Finding Perspective

Ultimately, it's crucial to remember that football is just a game. If a loss feels devastating, it might be a sign of over-identifying with the team’s success. Building a baseline of healthy self-worth and self-esteem is vital. Your value isn't tied to achievements, possessions, or external outcomes but to your inherent worth as an individual. Enjoy the game for what it is—a spectacle of skill and camaraderie. Find joy in the shared experience with fellow supporters, and let that be the lasting takeaway.

In conclusion, the emotional highs and lows of supporting a football team like England reflect deeper aspects of our identity and emotional health. By acknowledging and embracing these emotions, we can turn disappointments into valuable lessons, fostering resilience and personal growth. Remember, it's okay to feel deeply and to seek support when needed. After all, every game, win or lose, is a part of the greater journey of life.