The Home Secretary recently wrote an article in the Times criticising the Met Police over pro-Palestine protests in London.

Suella Braverman's job is under pressure after comments about the police. Credit: Kim Mogg/Getty/Adobe

Home Secretary Suella Braverman has found herself hot under the collar as of late.

If someone who wrote for a paper full-time did something like this, without an editor's approval, we would expect to be hauled over hot coals for it. Indeed, the same appears to be on the cards for Braverman, although Prime Minister Rishi Sunak says he has "full confidence" in his Home Secretary. I'm sure we've heard that somewhere before...

While people's opinions on the marches may vary, there can be no doubt that the police are doing everything they can to simply keep the peace - as is their job. At the first pro-Palestine march in London nine arrests were made, with protesters and counter-protesters alike ending up in handcuffs. Comments like Braverman's could make officers second guess themselves in a situation where quick thinking is essential.

In the Times she wrote: “Right-wing and nationalist protesters who engage in aggression are rightly met with a stern response yet pro-Palestinian mobs displaying almost identical behaviour are largely ignored, even when clearly breaking the law? I have spoken to serving and former police officers who have noted this double standard.

“Football fans are even more vocal about the tough way they are policed as compared to politically connected minority groups favoured by the left."

How can she say this for certain? Just because her husband Rael religiously watches Match of the Day at the weekends does not make her the arbiter of football fandom.

How do I know this fact, you might ask? Well funnily enough, I went to their wedding celebration all those years ago.

In February 2018 (belated happy fifth anniversary btw) Suella and Rael invited the great and the good of Hampshire to celebrate their marriage. Working for The News, Portsmouth at the time - a sister title of National World - I was cordially invited to join the festivities.

A fresh-faced reporter keen to make a good impression, I decided to switch up my interview approach and make things a bit more fun. I sat Suella and Rael down for a game of Mr and Mrs, to see just how well they knew each other.

Questions such as "who hogs the TV remote" and "who snores at night" brought a sparkle to Rael's eyes, but despite her laughter I couldn't help but get the feeling Suella wasn't enjoying herself. That is, until I asked the final question - "who would make a better Prime Minister?"