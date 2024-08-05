Playing for a better future as thuggery tries to tear our cohesive society apart

If children play together across communities will it help create a more balanced and cohesive society?

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As a person who has spent most of his working life encouraging people to come together, ensuring community safety and building unity, I have struggled to come to terms with the absolute disgraceful scenes that have taken place over the weekend in the UL.

We are extremely fortunate to live in a society where we have the right to have peaceful protests, but this is something that will certainly erode due to the abhorrent behaviours of individuals and groups that create fear, hatred, disunity and discord.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Behaviours of criminality and violent disorder, witnessed across the nation are quite simply thuggery.

Playing for Peace

What has been happening serves not the common good but is coordinated mayhem and abuse with the intention of tearing our cohesive society apart.

Through my work within communities, I like many others have first-hand experience of constructing play opportunities for positive interactions and creating environments where diverse young residents, their families and communities gather to play, eat, dance and have fun.

Through this work in a range of geographic areas, community relations have improved and I have seen visible change with young and old coming together, including people from diverse backgrounds with different viewpoints being able to positively engage - all enjoying each other’s company, whilst learning from each other.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other benefits include the fostering of dignity and respect, as well as consolidating community cohesion.

Play allows for exploration and the development of critical thinking. It provides challenges and enables problem solving to take place. Play helps the development of self-concept and understanding of the world we live in. All are essential for positive citizenship.

Play is a powerful tool for bringing young residents, families and communities together and I would urge our new government to invest wisely. After an extended period of under investment in Play and Youth services this needs urgently redressing for the sake of children and young people, as well as families and society.

Play England have said in their Manifesto that it is essential to upskill the play workforce and to create better spaces and suitable provision. Government need to invest to save.