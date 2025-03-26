Radiation levels rising across England: The southeast hit hardest

Nuclear power plant by the sea

Ambient gamma radiation is on the rise across the nation with some areas affected more than others.

The latest information released by the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero was analysed by SunSkips.

Ambient gamma radiation is the natural background level of gamma rays in the environment, originating from cosmic rays, radioactive elements in the soil and radon gas. It can also come from human activities such as nuclear power and medical radiation and is monitored for environmental and health safety.

The Southeast recorded the highest increase in ambient gamma radiation, with a 14.29% rise above normal site levels.

The East Midlands recorded the second-highest increase at 11.1% above “normal site” readings.

Yorkshire and the Humber came in third place with a 10% rise.

The regions with the lowest increases in ambient gamma radiation were the North West (8.33%), South West (8.33%) and the West Midlands.

English Region Radiation Highest % Increase South East 14.29 East Midlands 11.1 Yorkshire and the Humber 10 West Midlands 9.09 South West 8.33

Across the United Kingdom, Wales has experienced the highest levels of ambient gamma radiation increases with 11.11%.

Northern Ireland ranks second with a 10.55% increase.

In third place came Scotland with a 9.18% increase.

England sits at the bottom of the table, with an 8.98% increase in normal site readings.

UK Region Radiation Highest % Increase Wales 11.11 Northern Ireland 10.55 Scotland 9.18 England 8.98

Mat Stewart Managing Director of SunSkips commented:“It is a natural reaction to feel nervous when the word radiation is mentioned. There are many myths about nuclear waste, as well as established practices to mitigate potential dangers.

Myth 1: Nuclear Waste will be around for a Thousand Years

“While nuclear waste does remain hazardous for a long time, it is not as dangerous for thousands of years as often depicted. Most nuclear waste, especially from modern reactors, has a relatively short half-life, and advances in waste reprocessing and disposal technologies are making long-term management more feasible. Safe storage in deep geological repositories can also contain waste for millennia without harm.

Myth 2: Nuclear Waste is Unmanageable and Piles Up

“Nuclear waste is highly regulated, carefully managed, and stored in specialised facilities. The amount of waste generated by nuclear power is relatively small compared to other energy sources, and it is typically stored in secure, shielded containers at power plants or designated storage sites. Efforts are ongoing to develop advanced methods for recycling or reducing the volume of nuclear waste.

Myth 3: Nuclear Waste will Leach into Groundwater

“Nuclear waste storage facilities are designed with multiple barriers to prevent contamination of groundwater. Advanced geological disposal methods, such as deep geological repositories, are being developed and used to ensure that waste is stored far below the Earth’s surface, where the risk of leaching is virtually non-existent. These facilities are built with long-term safety in mind, ensuring that waste remains isolated for millennia.

Myth 4: Nuclear Waste is a Major Environmental Hazard

“Nuclear power is one of the lowest-emission energy sources. While nuclear waste does require careful management, it is far less of an environmental hazard compared to the pollution and greenhouse gas emissions caused by fossil fuels. Unlike fossil fuels, nuclear waste is a manageable byproduct that does not contribute to air pollution or climate change.

While concerns about radiation are natural, understanding the facts can help dispel common fears and misconceptions.”