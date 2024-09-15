Reinforcing rules to combat knife crime

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Government’s zombie-style knife and machete surrender and compensation scheme, which is part of the amended Criminal Justice Act 1988 (Offensive Weapon) Order 1988, commenced on Monday August 26th and runs until Monday September 23rd.

From the following day, it will become illegal to possess, sell, manufacture, and transport these dangerous weapons, which testifies to the Government’s ongoing commitment to tackle serious violence - given that knife crime has risen by 76 per cent in the UK over the past 10 years, with 247 deaths in the year to June 2023.

The Home Office defines a zombie-style knife as “any bladed weapon over eight inches in length with a plain cutting edge and sharp pointed end that also has either a serrated cutting edge, more than one hole in the blade, or multiple sharp points like spikes.”

Since these knives were originally banned in 2016, manufacturers have been evading the law by altering their design, meaning that similar large knives with serrated edges continue to be sold as “hunting” or “fantasy” knives. In addition, the current law means that, although these weapons are illegal to carry in public places, they can still be kept at home, leaving police powerless to seize them even when they believe they could be used in future acts of violence. Under the terms of the new legislation, any knife (including kitchen knives) can be seized from private property by the Police if they are there lawfully and have reasonable grounds to suspect that the bladed article will be used for serious violence or other crime.

These weapons can be handed in at designated police stations, including Worthing Police Station in Chatsworth Road, and claims for compensation must be made at the same time as surrendering the weapon. Compensation is £10 per weapon, with a minimum total claim of £30. If you believe that your weapon is worth more than £10, you may be able to claim a higher amount by providing evidence of purchase. You may also surrender other weapons during this period, but cannot claim compensation for these.