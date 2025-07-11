Rethinking Rum this World Rum Day

July 12th marks the 7th annual World Rum Day, and over time, July has become the ultimate month to celebrate the Drop and its diverse styles and producers. Whether you’re heading out to your favourite bar to celebrate or enjoying a relaxed evening at home, rum offers a truly versatile experience and there are plenty of ways to explore this diverse spirit.

Lewis Hayes, Founder and Master Distiller at DropWorks Rum offers his top tips for shaking up your rum experience this World Rum Day and beyond.

“Rum is an endlessly fascinating category, and I’m constantly exploring the depth of flavours it offers. I want to make delicious rum available for everyone. Whether you consider yourself a seasoned connoisseur or just someone curious about trying something new, the spirit can be enjoyed in many ways, wherever you are.

Choosing a Quality Rum

Founder and Master Distiller of DropWorks, Lewis Hayes

“Whether in the bar or at home, enjoying rum truly starts with choosing the right Drop!

“Where possible, you want to focus on quality over price. A well-crafted rum can completely transform and elevate the entire experience, adding something special to your favourite drink. It’s not just about smoothness; it’s about depth and character too.

“Many mass market or big-brand rums rely heavily on added sugars and sweeteners, which often overpower the natural flavours of the spirit. A high-quality rum doesn’t need the added extras; its natural flavours speak for themselves.

“All of our Drops are fermented using a Trinity Yeast, which is unique to Rums made in our distillery. This unique yeast blend brings funk, depth and nuance to each of them naturally without added flavours.”

Explore the Versatility of Rum

“Rum is one of the most versatile spirits out there. It’s not just for classic cocktails like Mojitos or Daiquiris; it can add an unexpected warmth and character to a wide range of drinks.

“When you’re out at a bar this weekend try asking the bartender to replace the gin in your Negroni with rum for an indulgent twist on a timeless bitter cocktail or use a dark or aged rum to create a Rum Old Fashioned for added richness and depth.

“At DropWorks we are all about celebrating rum discovery, which is why we created Swap to Drop. We aim to inspire curiosity and adventure in cocktail making by sharing this invitation to trade the ordinary for the bold, by swapping your usual spirit for quality British rum!

“Rum’s versatility also means you can enjoy a wide variety of drinks at home using just one spirit, so there’s no need to stockpile multiple bottles which take up space in your cupboard. In fact, our Barrel Drop serves as the ideal base for a wide range of drinks – from Negronis to Old Fashioneds, Manhattans or even paired with your favourite mixer, such as cloudy apple juice, with plenty of ice.”

Balancing with Quality Ingredients

“If you’re not out and about this weekend you can still explore rum at home, just remember that the ingredients you pair with your rum are just as important as the rum itself. It’s about elevating the spirit, not masking it, and it’s actually really simple to implement.

“Take a Strawberry Daiquiri for example, using fresh strawberries instead of artificial flavourings makes all the difference. Crushing real fruit brings out a natural sweetness and bright acidity that complements the spirit, rather than covering it up.

“Fresh ingredients, like citrus, herbs and seasonal fruits, add vibrant flavours that enhance and complement the natural notes of the rum. Their aromas engage your senses before the first sip, creating layers of complexity that build on what’s already in the glass.

“But high quality doesn’t have to mean expensive, in fact some of the best additions could already be in your cupboard or garden. Instead of reaching for a store-bought sugar syrup, try using honey, it’s natural, flavourful, and adds a nice depth to your drink.

“If you have a herb garden you have a fantastic source of fresh ingredients at your disposal. Fresh mint works beautifully in Mojitos, rum punches, and iced teas, adding a cool brilliance that lifts the drink, while basil, with its gentle peppery flavour, pairs surprisingly well with hot toddies, rum old fashioneds, and citrus-forward cocktails.

“With a few thoughtful swaps, everyday British ingredients can bring a lot of character to your homemade drinks.”

DropWorks represents a significant step forward for British rum. Based in the heart of Sherwood Forest (in the biggest rum distillery in Europe) the brand is on a mission to put the whole spirit category well and truly on the map.

With a focus on quality ingredients and a fresh perspective, every Drop is designed for mixing: to unlock creativity behind the bar and bring joy in the glass.

