Revealed: Kisses, date nights and singing lullabies are just some of the way we show our pets love

UK Pet Food is shining light on just how much we love our pets.

As we celebrate National Pet Month this April, national trade association UK Pet Food (https://www.ukpetfood.org/) is shining a light on just how much we adore our pets.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new survey reveals that nearly half (48%) of British pet owners go above and beyond to treat their furry friends like family – kissing them, singing them to sleep, and even taking them on date nights.

There’s no doubt we love our pets madly, almost 1 in 5 (17%) say they have date nights with their pets, with men more likely to do this than women, over half (52%) admit to indulging their pets with special treats, and 35% give their pets massages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Further to this, over a quarter (31%) of people listen to music with their furry friends, and 19% read their pets stories. 24% of pet owners are incorporating their pets into their routines, taking them to cafes with them, and nearly one fifth (17%) even sing them lullabies to help them to sleep.

'Cat the Vet'

With more recognition in UK society that pet ownership is not only something we enjoy, but something that is also good for us, it’s clear our love for animals has never been stronger.

But, while cherishing our pets is a trait Brits should be proud of, UK Pet Food is keen to leverage National Pet Month to help educate the public on how to channel this love wisely with its ‘Love Them Madly, Feed Them Wisely’ campaign (https://www.ukpetfood.org/resource/uk-pet-food-launches-love-them-madly-feed-them-wisely-campaign-to-support-better-understanding-of-pet-nutrition.html), aimed at empowering pet owners to make well-informed choices when it comes to our four legged-friends’ diets.

Celebrity Vet, Cat Henstridge aka ‘ Cat The Vet’ (https://www.instagram.com/cat_the_vet/?hl=en) , who is an ambassador for the campaign said: “There’s no doubt in my mind that as a nation, we love our pets unconditionally and we’re showing this more than ever before. The great news is, with such huge variety and choice of available across the pet food market, we shouldn’t need to make compromises in other areas of life to ensure they are well-nourished and cared for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As long as pet food is labelled ‘complete’, this means it provides all the nutrients your furry friend needs to stay happy and healthy. It’s really important that owners can feel confident and happy about the food choices they make for their pets – no matter what their budget or lifestyle might be”.

UK Pet Food is committed to providing clear and trustworthy guidance to help pet owners feel confident about their choices.

Nicole Paley, Deputy Chief Executive at UK Pet Food, explains: “As this survey shows, in the UK we adore our pets and naturally want to give them the very best. While we welcome choice and diversity in a thriving pet food market, all the feeding and diet options that are now available means navigating supermarket aisles, or shopping online can feel overwhelming at times for pet owners.

“UK Pet Food was established over 50 years ago as an independent body representing the whole pet food industry and offers pet owners impartial advice and information. So, whether a pet eats a traditional kibble, a raw diet or opts for fresh food, owners can be sure to find the advice and reassurance they need on our website and can always reach out to us for additional help and support.”

For more information on UK Pet Food, click here: https://www.ukpetfood.org/what-we-do-why.html.