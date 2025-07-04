Social care safeguarding in crisis, says legal rights charity in stark annual report

User (UGC) Submitted

Access Social Care reveals 45.6% increase in safeguarding concerns during Labour’s first year in government

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On 4th July 2024, the Labour Government was elected on a mandate of change. But one year later, a new report suggests that for many relying on England’s social care system, little has improved.

Access Social Care’s latest State of the Nation report reveals what it describes as a continued failure by Westminster to address long-standing problems in social care. Despite promises of reform, the system remains under significant strain, falling far short of the change many older and disabled people were hoping for at the ballot box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among the report’s most striking findings is a 45.6% rise in safeguarding concerns reported through helplines over the past year. Safeguarding involves protecting those in vulnerable circumstances from abuse or neglect, with public services working together to identify people at risk. This dramatic rise is reflective of hugely overstretched systems, increased financial insecurity for those accessing services, as well as recent policy changes.

Within months of the Labour government coming into office, major policy shifts - including increases to National Insurance Contributions (NICS) and the National Minimum Wage (NMW) - were introduced. The Nuffield Trust estimates the additional cost of these to the adult social care sector at £2.8 billion per year. Sector experts warn that funding provided to offset such costs have been inadequate, with the approach described as “reform in principle, austerity in practice”.

Reform efforts have also been slowed by the announcement of the Casey Commission, an independent review led by Baroness Louise Casey. Whilst Baroness Casey is a recognised talent, willing to speak out for positive change, many in the sector fear it may delay urgent changes that have already been widely discussed in previous white papers.

The State of the Nation report has also found the following during Labour’s first year:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 16.6% increase in people requiring specialist legal advice

increase in people requiring specialist legal advice A 10.7% rise in general advice queries about social care

rise in general advice queries about social care An 8.6% increase in direct payment-related queries

increase in direct payment-related queries A 7.5% increase in people receiving advice through helplines

increase in people receiving advice through helplines A 7.3% rise in unpaid carer queries

While there has been welcome change in some areas, including a reduction of those on waiting lists and a dip in staff vacancies, these gains are precarious. The sector continues to grapple with a longstanding workforce recruitment crisis, disparities between localities, and funding that has yet to match the true pace of demographic change and rising costs.

Kari Gerstheimer, CEO of Access Social Care said: “One year in, our data shows that rather than Labour turning the tide, safeguarding concerns have surged by 45%. This is a devastating marker of a system under extreme strain, where under-resourced services are failing to provide the social care we all need. The government’s policy decisions—particularly around National Insurance and wage uplifts—risk adding billions in costs to the sector without matching investment. We cannot reform social care with rhetoric.

“We urge the Casey Commission to break the cycle of delay and to seek full access to government data so it can deliver the bold, evidence-based solutions that people so desperately need. This is not only about budgets—it’s about rights, safety, and dignity.”

The current pressures on the system demand decisive leadership rooted in transparency and urgency. Access Social Care calls on the upcoming Casey Commission to be granted full access to government-held data and information, enabling it to develop robust recommendations that drive the meaningful change that Labour ministers have so often promised.