Spring and Summer are peak seasons for people getting married. But what is the cost of attending these events?

The peak season for weddings and civil ceremonies is just upon us. But do you know how much it costs to be a guest?

In this month’s edition of MoneyHelper’s monthly financial guidance column, Scott Morrison, England Partnerships and Engagement Manager at the Money and Pensions Service (MaPS), reveals data from MaPS’s latest survey and offers budgeting and saving solutions through MoneyHelper.

Last year UK adults spent £700 attending a wedding or civil ceremony

Attending a wedding or civil partnership can put a strain on your finances, as the costs of gifts, travel and accommodation, new outfits, and childcare can really start to add up – especially as celebrations can go on for 2-3 days.

MoneyHelper

Recent MaPS research shows that UK adults who attended a wedding or civil ceremony in the last year spent on average nearly £700 per event.

They also attended roughly three celebrations, setting people back over £2,000 in the last 12 months.

MoneyHelper – our free and impartial service – provides a range of information and tools to help you navigate your way through expensive times, such as wedding or civil ceremony celebrations.

According to our research, the highest cost for guests attending weddings were travel and accommodation with an average spend of £147 per event, closely followed by new clothes and outfits (£136) and presents (£117).

Pictured: Scott Morrison, England Partnerships and Engagement Manager, Money and Pensions Service

There can also be additional costs for different cultural and religious ceremonies. For example, some Asian and African celebrations involve evenings such as Henna nights and other pre-wedding events.

MoneyHelper’s tools can help you manage your money

MoneyHelper’s Savings Calculator can help you save during expensive times by telling you how much you need to set aside to reach a certain goal, and giving helpful tips to keep your savings on track.

MoneyHelper’s Budget Planner can also help you keep track of your money and suggest ways to improve your finances, which can be useful when you have lots of expensive events coming up.

Don’t be afraid to talk to friends or family about money worries

The results of our survey also found that while the average cost was around £700 per event, those aged 18 – 24 were spending more, at £872 per celebration. Some also attended up to six celebrations – possibly putting young people back nearly £4,500 a year.

Young people reported that they were more likely to be members of the bridal or groomsmen party, potentially having an impact on their increased costs.

Don’t be afraid to talk to your friends or family about the costs of attending a wedding, as some of them probably have similar worries.

Check out MoneyHelper’s suite of guides on how to talk to your friends about money which can be crucial when setting out what you can or can’t afford to be part of someone’s special day.