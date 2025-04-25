Stanley Johnson urges UK government to help ‘undo the huge damage of Brexit’ by rejoining EU environment agency

The father of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called on the UK government to help “undo the huge damage of Brexit” by rejoining the European Environment Agency — a step he described as a necessary move towards rebuilding formal ties with the European Union.

Stanley Johnson, who has long distanced himself from his son’s approach to Europe, said EEA membership should be a priority at next month’s UK–EU summit, the first high-level meeting of its kind since Britain’s departure from the bloc.

In a letter to Minister for Nature Mary Creagh MP, Johnson Snr urged ministers to seize a post-Brexit “opportunity” by re-establishing environmental links with the EU — a move that would begin to reverse one of the consequences of Boris’ EU departure plan.

He warned that the UK’s absence from the agency had weakened its leadership on environmental issues and undermined international cooperation.

Rejoining the EEA, he argued, would signal a renewed willingness to work with European partners on shared challenges such as climate change, biodiversity loss, and marine pollution.

Speaking at an event in London to mark the re-release of his novel Kompromat: A Brexit Affair, Johnson Snr said: “It’s high time we help to undo the huge damage of Brexit on the environment and my letter to the Minister for Nature drives that point home.

“We must take concrete steps to reconnect with Europe — starting with the environment, where shared challenges demand shared solutions.

“The EEA is a practical, non-political way to rebuild trust. Joining again would show that Britain is ready to lead on climate and biodiversity alongside our neighbours.”

The May 19 summit will bring together EU leaders for formal talks on Britain’s future relationship with the bloc.

It is expected to focus on restoring cooperation across trade, science, defence and environmental policy — areas that have been hit by regulatory divergence and political deadlock since the UK’s departure from the EU.

In his letter to Creagh MP, dated 24th April, Johnson Snr said: “Rejoining the EEA will be an important step in the direction of rebuilding the UK's relationships with Europe in the environmental field, including climate change, marine pollution, plastic waste, energy, biodiversity and the circular economy.

“I firmly believe that this can be achieved economically and without loss of sovereignty, as other non-EU members of the EEA, including Switzerland, Norway, Turkey, Iceland etc, would – I am sure – be ready to attest.”

Johnson Snr, 84, added that the EEA — a pan-European agency offering data, monitoring, and policy guidance to member states — could help the UK regain its international standing without compromising its independence.

And he reminded Creagh of her comments at the Institute for European Environmental Policy (IEEP UK) conference in January, when she said Britain “cannot meet its ambitious environmental targets without working in partnership” with the EU.

“Many of us recall the inspiring opening speech you gave, as Minister for Nature, at the annual conference of the Institute for European Environmental Policy UK,” he wrote.

“I also recall with pleasure your comment at the IEEP meeting about the need for the United Kingdom to 'cooperate as required' with the European Environment Agency.

“The shared values and interests of the United Kingdom and the European Union will provide the strategic driver for stronger cooperation.”

Johnson Snr’s call to rejoin the EEA is also one of ten priorities set out this week by the European Movement, a pro-EU campaign group.

The organisation is urging the government to pursue targeted agreements with Brussels that it says would “start to make an immediate difference to people’s lives”.

One of its key proposals is rejoining Erasmus+, the EU-funded study abroad programme scrapped after Brexit.

The scheme previously gave UK students access to university placements and funding across Europe, and its cancellation has been widely criticised by the higher education sector.

Other aims include establishing a UK–EU defence partnership, rejoining Creative Europe — the bloc’s cultural support programme — and restoring visa-free touring for musicians and performers.

The group also wants a mutual recognition agreement on plant and animal health rules to ease pressure on UK food exporters, a new youth mobility scheme to support job opportunities for under-30s, and cooperation on product standards to reduce red tape for British manufacturers.

Together, the ten-point plan forms what the group calls a “realistic, practical foundation” for rebuilding ties — even outside the single market or customs union.

The campaign is also seeking to raise £75,000 ahead of the summit to step up pressure on the government, funding detailed briefings, media and creative campaigns designed to build support for the proposals.

In its supporter message, the group said the money would help ensure ministers “can’t ignore the growing call for a closer relationship with Europe.”

Chairman Dr Mike Galsworthy said: “With global instability and the threat of Donald Trump’s trade war hanging over us, it’s more important than ever that we start to put Brexit behind us and restore our ties with the EU.

“This makes 19 May a huge opportunity… Each of these measures represents a concrete improvement in how we collaborate and do business with the EU.”

Johnson Snr has long been at odds with his son over Brexit. He backed Remain in 2016, applied for French citizenship after the UK left the EU, and has previously criticised the impact of Boris Johnson’s deal on nature protection and science cooperation.

“My son is wrong on Brexit,” he said during the referendum campaign. “The EU is good for the environment.”

Story: Belters News/The European

​

1 . Contributed Johnson Snr with daughter Rachel and son Max at the 2024 launch of his travel memoir, In the Footsteps of Marco Polo. Photo: Submitted Share

2 . Contributed Johnson Snr at the 2024 Mayfair launch of his acclaimed travel memoir, In the Footsteps of Marco Polo. Photo: Submitted Share

3 . Contributed Johnson Snr's political satire, Kompromat: A Brexit Affair reimagines the chaos of 2016 through a darkly comic lens — blending real-world tensions with espionage and intrigue. Photo: Submitted Share