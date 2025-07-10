Superman's marketing isn't Barbie-level - and that's okay

Superman hits cinemas worldwide on July 11, 2025

With the new DC Studios Superman hitting cinemas this Friday, opinions are flying as fast as the Man of Steel himself and views about the film's marketing campaign are included.

During a DC Studios press conference in February, co-chiefs Peter Safran and James Gunn acknowledged the studio's ambitious plans for promoting Superman, even after the departure of the Warner Bros. global marketing head Josh Goldstine.

They emphasised a major promotional push, aiming to build the kind of hype that helped make Barbie a record-breaking success, as reported by Deadline.

That strategy worked wonders for Barbie, which became the studio's highest-grossing film ever, raking in $1.44 billion worldwide.

Naturally, fans expected Superman to receive the same marketing magic level after DC Studios discussed that.

Early projections are optimistic as the film is expected to earn at least $200 million globally during its opening weekend. Still, online, the opinions about the movie's marketing are mixed.

Mixed opinions

On Reddit, one user criticised the campaign, writing:

"I mean, i don't think that it's ok to not call it disappointing, we were promised a Barbie marketing Campaign style and we have.....almost nothing"

Another took a different view, suggesting the character doesn't need a big marketing blitz:

"It's just fine. The Superman brand is the one brand that needs the least amount of marketing of all the name brands out there. At his best he's a bright, straightforward hero who represents things being simple and simply happy - or fun, adventurous, cheery; everything is alright. Honestly less marketing is good for that."

On X, the opinions were similar.

One post summed up the scepticism:

"Sounds nice, but Barbie was an experience for a lot of people. Superman will be just another superhero film even if it's great."

At the core of the criticism is that some fans are complaining about the lack of marketing after being promised differently.

Barbie-level marketing?

Nonetheless, there's an important nuance being overlooked: Barbie wasn't successful just because of its marketing campaign.

It was also successful because a movie like that had never been made before, and the fans were more intrigued, starting with the aesthetics and ending with the plot. It led to something bigger as it became a pop culture moment.

As someone who's a fan of superhero films and Barbie, Barbie's marketing campaign set an almost impossibly high bar.

That said, to claim Superman's marketing hasn't lived up to expectations isn't entirely fair either.

Unlike other recent DC Studios films, Superman has had a strong social media presence on Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.

TikTok has been full of trending videos from the movie's official account, with the lead cast members like David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, and Nicholas Hoult.

And let's not forget the stunt in London, where a Superman figure was mounted atop The Shard, soaring 1,000 feet above the city.

Moreover, collaboration between brands like Samsung, Krispy Kreme, Reebok, Mattel and many more was introduced.

Even Love Island had a Superman-themed challenge, with James Gunn announcing it on ITV+ social media.

So while it may not be a Barbie-level, Superman's marketing campaign has still been effective in its own way without being too much.

And maybe that's the point: Superman is iconic and timeless. The movie is expected to be a success, and fans (myself included) can't wait to see it.