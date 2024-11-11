Student journalist Yunke Duan recently spoke to young people about their feelings on the changing climate ahead of COP29. She feels the same 'anxiety and hopelessness'

Of 11 young people I recently interviewed in Sheffield, where I study, only two said they felt optimistic about the future. The rest said they were worried, and as I spoke to them, I could sense the anxiety and helplessness that talk of climate change induced.

In their daily lives, many were doing what they could to be more environmentally friendly. For example, some were reducing plastic use, walking or using public transportation to lower their personal carbon footprint. However, they remain uncertain about the effectiveness of these actions, believing that such symbolic efforts were far from enough to tackle the immense challenges posed by climate change.

I fully understand how they feel. Currently, our actions to combat climate change seem trapped in a paradoxical loop.

Yunke Duan says she understands young people’s anxiety and hopelessness about climate change | (Image: National World/Getty Images)

On one hand, personal environmental behaviours are widely promoted as crucial ways to address climate change. Media and environmental organisations continually stress that everyone should contribute to protecting the environment, urging people to take small actions in daily life, such as conserving water, reducing plastic use and recycling waste. While these measures appear simple and accessible, their actual impact is minimal.

On the other hand, young people recognize that the real solution to climate change lies in systemic change. They know that more aggressive measures are needed, such as reducing fossil fuel use, investing in renewable energy and protecting forests and marine ecosystems. However, current efforts are insufficient to drive these changes. Facing the obstruction and inadequate enforcement from interest groups, young people feel their efforts are like fighting an invisible wall.

According to the latest IPCC Sixth Assessment Report, global warming is primarily driven by human activities, especially the use of fossil fuels. The report emphasises that to limit global warming to 1.5°C, global greenhouse gas emissions need to peak before 2025 and be reduced by 43% by 2030 and 60% by 2035.

The World Economic Forum's summary of the IPCC report highlights the lack of funding for global climate action, noting that public and private investments in fossil fuels still exceed investments in climate adaptation and mitigation. The report calls for a "significant reduction in overall fossil fuel use, minimising unmitigated fossil fuel use and utilising carbon capture and storage technologies within remaining fossil fuel systems" to achieve net-zero emissions in the energy system.

What we face is systemic hypocrisy. Environmental behaviours are packaged as simple lifestyle choices, masking deeper structural issues. Personal efforts are encouraged, but their real impact is stymied by those with the power to make significant changes. We are indoctrinated with environmental ideals without receiving the necessary resources and support to achieve true transformation.

This predicament leaves young people feeling deeply powerless and frustrated. Despite their efforts to practise environmental principles in daily life, they cannot escape the feeling of “spinning their wheels”. This not only undermines their motivation but also crushes their hopes for the future.

This sense of helplessness is not only due to a lack of systemic support but also because society's approach to climate change is often contradictory. We see environmental protection pushed onto the individual level, encouraging everyone to reduce their carbon footprint, while at the same time, the fossil fuel industry and other polluting sectors continue to receive substantial subsidies and policy support. Young people face a hypocritical reality: they are asked to make changes in their daily lives, but the entities that truly need to change are those holding economic and political power.

This contradictory reality leaves young people feeling frustrated. They recognize that while personal environmental behaviours are important, these efforts are insignificant when confronted with massive systemic issues. They see the real consequences of environmental destruction and the powerful forces driving it. Faced with these forces, young people feel isolated and helpless, forced to struggle within an unfair system.

In dealing with climate change, the younger generation does not want placebo-like symbolic actions but real and profound changes. They know that only through systemic change can the climate crisis be genuinely addressed. A sustainable future must be built on a society that actively pursues change and takes drastic action.