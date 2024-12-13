Think of your local food bank this Christmas – Emma Revie, Chief Executive of Trussell

Food bank

Anti-poverty charity, Trussell, is calling on you to help support people facing hunger this winter

Christmas should be a time of joy and celebration, a time for coming together with the people we love and opening presents around the tree. But for too many of us, winter can be an extremely challenging time of year. Our research shows a record 9.3 million people – including one in five children – are currently facing hunger and hardship in the UK. These figures are heartbreaking and paint a picture of a society where far too many families are struggling to make ends meet.

Winter is often the busiest time for food banks as temperatures start to drop and energy bills begin to rise, and many food banks are telling us they are already at breaking point due to growing numbers of people forced through their doors. That’s why we need urgent action on hunger and hardship across the UK, particularly as the colder months draw in.

In the six months between April and September of this year, more than 1.4 million emergency food parcels were provided by food banks in the Trussell community – and we refuse to stand by while so many of us can’t afford to eat, keep warm and pay the bills. Not so long ago, food banks weren’t needed to the same extent that they are today, but the evidence is clear that this isn’t a food problem, it's an income problem. People are being forced to turn to food banks because incomes from work, and social security payments, do not cover the cost of the essentials, such as food, bills, and toiletries. That’s why we work locally and across the UK for a more just and compassionate society where no one needs a food bank to survive.

Volunteers at a food bank

Until this happens, food banks and volunteers will continue to work tirelessly to provide emergency food to people who need it, but they need your support and they need it now. That’s why I am urging you to all continue to play your part and support Trussell and your local food bank to help meet this urgent need this Christmas. Whether this is by volunteering, donating food or money, fundraising, or campaigning to help end hunger in the UK, your actions can change your community and our world for the better.

Your support will help food banks within the Trussell community continue to be there for people facing hunger and hardship this winter and help provide a lifeline of emergency support, while we all work together in the long term to ensure everyone can afford the essentials, like food. Ultimately, no one in the UK should have to need a food bank – all of us should have enough money for the essentials like food, clothing, and heating. And every family should have the dignity of being able to put food on the table, not just at Christmas but all year round.

Play your part by visiting trussell.org.uk