This one packing mistake could cost you thousands, expert warns

Danny Toffell reveals a packing mistake that can cost thousands

Brits heading abroad this summer are being warned about a simple packing mistake that could invalidate their travel insurance - and leave them out of pocket if something goes wrong.

Experts say many travellers are unknowingly putting themselves at risk by failing to declare high-value items, such as luxury watches, jewellery or tech - or worse, packing them in checked luggage.

And if those valuables are lost, stolen or damaged, insurers may refuse to pay out - even if the rest of the claim is valid.

Danny Toffel, luxury watch expert and founder of Watches2U, says it’s a common and costly mistake that can easily be avoided with a bit of preparation.

Don’t pack it in the hold

“High-end watches should never be packed in your checked luggage - that’s rule number one,” he said.

“Baggage gets lost, bags get thrown around, and airport theft sadly does happen. If your watch goes missing in the hold, there’s a very real chance your insurer won’t cover the loss - especially if you didn’t declare the value in advance.”

Mr Toffel says many standard travel insurance policies have limits on single-item claims, often as low as £250 to £500, and that anything over that needs to be listed separately or covered under a specialist policy or add-on.

“People assume that because they’re insured, they’re covered - but that’s not always the case. If you’re travelling with a Rolex, Omega or any high-value item, you need to read the small print,” he said.

How to protect your watch abroad

To avoid problems, Mr Toffel recommends wearing your watch while travelling or packing it in your hand luggage, in a padded case or travel roll and always keeping it with you during flights and transfers.

He also suggests taking out separate watch insurance if the value exceeds the limits of your travel cover.

“It’s about peace of mind,” he said. “A good watch insurance policy will cover accidental damage, theft and loss - even overseas - and will typically offer much higher limits than standard travel cover.”

Before travelling, it’s also a good idea to photograph your watch and note down the serial number, in case you ever need to make a claim or file a police report.

Mr Toffel added: “Luxury watches aren’t just accessories - they’re often valuable assets or heirlooms. If you’re taking them abroad, make sure they’re protected properly. It only takes one mistake to lose everything.”