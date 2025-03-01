'Trump has handed Ukraine over to Putin in dramatic showdown with Zelenskyy in the Oval Office'

Trump impersonator outside the Whitehouse in 2019

Putin would have been grinning ear to ear from the comfort of the Kremlin as news media networks, and Europe descended into a frenzy over the dramatic clash that took place between Trump and Zelenskyy regarding the ongoing bloody battle for Ukraine and its sovereignty.

In the astonishing exchange, the meeting which started off in a relatively cordial and civil way, soon turned sour as Trump began to grow hot with rage, in a moment that is perhaps the most severe argument that has ever been recorded in the Oval Office.

It is therefore evident from these worrying events that Trump is not on Ukraine’s side, as he splurged out Kremlin-esque propaganda to Volodymir who looked on with exasperation as the pair traded remarks and counter arguments in front of wide-eyed journalists, who were desperate to get a snippet of the historical exchange.

At moments, it looked as though Trump wanted to punch Zelenskyy, as his body language suggested, particularly when he constantly kept tapping the Ukrainian President on the shoulder and kept waggling his finger at him, as though he was a naughty and demanding child who needed to be put in his place.

What appeared to worsen the spat was JD Vance’s comments regarding Zelenskyy being “ungrateful” towards the USA and its assistance throughout the war, despite Zelenskyy repeatedly having thanked the United States and other countries who have provided aid and weaponry. However, Vance was keen to demand an apology from Zelenskyy as he said, “Have you said thank you once?”

It seemed that the Vice President, and President of the United States were keen to berate Zelenskyy and humiliate him on the world stage, as Vance accused him of only visiting countries for publicity. Trump then went on to say that Ukraine had “no cards left” to use in the war and insinuated that it was time to give up on the fight for the country and its sovereignty and accept losses in the war.

Ultimately, Trump showed who his true allegiance was to as he delivered Zelenskyy a stipulation, “make a deal, or we are out”, and claimed that Zelensky was “not ready for peace” and that he should essentially come back when he is okay with trading away Ukraine for Putin sitting in Kyiv.

This, therefore, quite clearly leaves US military support hanging in the balance, due to talks completely breaking down, as Zelenskyy left the Whitehouse early after the hostile ambush by Trump and Vance, who were last night allies to Moscow rather than the war hero Ukrainian President.

Before Zelenskyy was booted out of the White House, he warned America of Putin’s wish to invade the Baltic states and said that Putin’s sights were set on Poland eventually, and possibly other European countries, as the war hungry, cold-blooded Dictator seeks to expand his power over the West.

It was clear that the mood in Moscow was gleeful last night, as Dmitry Medvedev, Putin’s deputy on the security council called the war of words a “brutal dressing down in the Oval Office”.

The likelihood of this situation is that Putin and his administration were happy to take a backseat last night and enjoy the show, perhaps with some Russian popcorn as they celebrated the catastrophic events in Washington by watching the series of fiery scenes unfold.

Perhaps the most worrying element of this is that the events of last night will simply lead to Putin demanding even more of Ukrainian soil, as Trump and Vance effectively emboldened him and his military to suck more life out of the already desolate and bloodied Ukraine.

Having just last week accused Zelenskyy of being a “dictator” on the Truth Social platform, it is clear that Trump sees Russia, and more importantly Putin as an ally, rather than Ukraine.

The exchange last night is therefore likely to only reinforce his false and wildly misinformed, Kremlin propaganda view that Ukraine must have an election and a new President that is not Zelenskyy, but rather a candidate who is happy to hand Ukraine over.

This will delight Putin, as it has been his and, the Russian regimes, goal to breakdown Ukraine and the West so that the country is controlled by another puppet of Putin, of whom he pulls the strings.

It is clear, that the fundamental shift in US- Russia relations positions Trump and the United States as close allies of the Russian regime, of whom the US President sees Putin as a friend and close relation who he can trade and negotiate deals with. Instead of supporting Ukraine and the diplomatic war hero Zelenskyy, he perceives him as an annoying and ungrateful child.

Europe must now step up and pledge its support of Ukraine and more importantly Zelenskyy who has bravely and courageously guarded the sovereignty of his country through standing on the front line and protecting democratic nations who are all at risk of attack from Putin and his evil regime.