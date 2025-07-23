Ultra marathon runner back on track after ankle surgery at Spire South Bank Hospital

Mr Taylor completing an ultra marathon 8 weeks post-operation. Photo: Spire Healthcare

Following an ankle injury, 65-year-old Warwick Taylor turned to Spire South Bank Hospital for expert treatment – enabling a swift return to competitive running

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Warwick Taylor, who has been actively participating in marathons and ultra-marathons for over seven years, faced a major setback in December 2023 after sustaining an ankle sprain. Following the injury, he experienced issues including joint locking and ongoing pain, which prevented him from completing three races and left him unable to continue running – an activity he describes as “emotionally vital to his wellbeing.”

Concerned by the persistent symptoms, Mr Taylor underwent an MRI and subsequently chose to consult Mr Vish Kumar, Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon, at Spire South Bank Hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I researched Mr Kumar through the Spire website, which I found very informative,” said Mr Taylor. “He was calm, listened well, and I trusted him from the start.”

In October 2024, Mr Taylor underwent an ankle arthroscopy. The procedure was successful, and he praised the hospital for its efficiency and high standard of care, including post-operative physiotherapy.

“The experience at Spire South Bank was excellent throughout,” he commented. “From the surgery itself to the physio sessions — everything was handled professionally and with care.”

Mr Taylor returned to his active lifestyle just two weeks post-operation, beginning a daily mile run as part of his recovery. Within eight weeks, and with guidance from his physiotherapist, he ran the Ultra Trail Snowdonia race, a 35-mile mountain course featuring over 11,000 feet of elevation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Taylor said: “The race was an emotional experience. I ran the final three miles down the mountain to the finish line without even thinking about my ankle. Not only did I complete the race, but I won my age group — something incredibly special.”

Looking ahead, Mr Taylor’s aim is to complete the Lakeland 100 ultra-marathon in just a few weeks’ time — the very goal that motivated him through his treatment and recovery.

Commenting on his recovery, Mr Taylor added: “I just wanted to say thank you for giving me the chance to stand on the start line again and continue doing what I love.”

Mr Vish Kumar, Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon at Spire South Bank Hospital, said: “It’s a privilege to support patients like Mr Warwick Taylor in returning to the activities they love. His recovery is a testament to the power of expert surgical care combined with a patient’s determination. At Spire South Bank, we’re proud to help individuals regain their mobility and achieve their personal goals — whether that’s walking pain-free or completing an ultra-marathon."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dawn Pickrell, Hospital Director at Spire South Bank, commented: "Spire South Bank Hospital is proud to support patients like Mr Taylor in regaining their mobility and returning to the activities that bring meaning and joy to their lives.”