We all need to be on the ball to safeguard our children

Many parents and carers will be welcoming Meta’s announcement that it will be enabling them to block their children’s interactions with Meta’s AI character chatbots, as means of the company taking on board rising concerns over inappropriate conversations.

In April 2025, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) found that user-created chatbots were engaging in sexual conversations with minors or using the personae of minors. Meta in response criticised the Wall Street Journal saying their testing wasn’t representative of how users of the chatbots interacted with AI companions but have, nonetheless, made changes to its products following this, as reported by the WSJ.

Reuters too reported in August that Meta had allowed the bots to “engage a child in conversations that are romantic or sensual”. Meta said it would revise the guidelines and such conversations with children never should have been allowed.

Instagram has announced that it is adopting a version of the PG-13 cinema rating system to give parents and carers increased and strengthened control over their children’s use of the social media platform. As part of the tightening up restrictions, its AI characters will not discuss self-harm, suicide or disordered eating with teenagers. Only age-appropriate subjects including education and sport will be topics for allowed discussion for Under - 18’s with , Meta furthermore saying that, discussions about romance or “other inappropriate content” would not be permitted.

As Internet Maters point out Character AI is a chatbot service that can generate human-like text responses based on a user’s customisation.

Launched in 2022, users can create characters with customisable personalities and responses. They can publish these characters to the community for others to chat with or can chat with the character themselves.

The service uses artificial intelligence to create believable responses. It’s popular among children and young people due to the ability to customise characters. They can base them on existing people or characters in popular culture or create something new.

It can be open to exploitation even with inbuilt moderation systems working.

Parents and carers are urged to be vigilant in respect of how their children are using AI chatbots.