Weight loss expert reveals so-called 'healthy foods' you should ditch from your diet

When trying to lose weight, it's easy to assume that anything labeled “healthy” must be good for you. Unfortunately, many of these so-called healthy foods are not-so-secretly sabotaging your progress.

According to our weight loss expert at Optimal You, oftentimes items marketed as nutritious are packed with hidden sugars, processed ingredients, or empty calories that slow down your weight loss progress.

With that in mind, here are five "healthy" foods you might want to ditch, along with healthier replacements to help you reach your weight goals.

1. Granola

Granola is generally touted as a wholesome, fiber-rich breakfast or snack, but many store-bought versions are loaded with added sugars, oils, and other processed ingredients. A single cup can contain upwards of 400 calories and more sugar than a candy bar.

“If you love granola and are looking for the many health benefits it can provide, instead opt for a homemade version with unsweetened oats, nuts, and no added sugar. Made quickly in an oven, homemade granola keeps for longer and allows you to be in control of all the ingredients!”

2. Flavored Yogurt

Yogurt remains a great source of protein and probiotics, but flavored varieties can be subtle diet derailers. Many are packed with added sugars, artificial flavors, and thickeners. A small container may contain as much sugar as a slice of cake, and let’s not even get started on the wastage of individual plastic containers!

Our weight loss expert suggests, “Instead, choose plain Greek yogurt and add fresh fruit, homemade granola, almond butter, or a drizzle of honey if needed.”

3. Vegetable Chips

They might sound like a better alternative to crisps and an easy snack, but vegetable chips are often just as calorie-dense and processed. Most are fried or baked in oil and heavily salted, stripping away many of the health benefits that vegetables provide.

If you're craving a veggie crunch, opt instead for raw veggies like carrots, radishes, cucumbers, or sliced peppers.

4. Protein Bars

Marketed as a convenient way to fuel up, many protein bars remain glorified chocolate bars in disguise; often containing a long list of artificial sweeteners, syrups, and processed protein isolates.

Our weight loss experts know that counting calories can be tricky, so it’s a good idea to have a few snacks that you know consistent calorie counts for, to help you better reach your daily intake goals. We suggest better high-protein options, “that have about 20 grams of protein and under 200 calories include two hard-boiled eggs, a cup of edamame beans, or a couple ounces of grass-fed jerky.” All of these are more satisfying options without the excess sugar found in protein bars.

5. Smoothies from Cafés or Chains

Smoothies may have a health halo, but in reality store-bought or café versions are often sugar bombs made with fruit juices, frozen yogurt, or sherbet. Some can pack over 600 calories in a single serving.

To keep it weight-loss friendly, make your smoothies at home with leafy greens, a small portion of fruit, protein powder, and unsweetened nut milk.

The Bottom Line

As one of our experts puts it: “Focus on whole, minimally processed foods, being aware of anything requiring a marketing team to convince you it’s good for you.”