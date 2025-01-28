What does Trump’s America mean for Europe?

The rise of figures like Donald Trump reflect a shift in how Americans perceive their identity and global role.

Donald Trump’s rise and return to power marks a necessary turning point for America, forcing a reckoning with its values, governance, and global role that will ripple across Europe and the world, writes political analyst Mike Bedenbaugh.

As someone deeply rooted in the American South, with ancestors who lived in South Carolina before the American Revolution, I speak from a Southern perspective shaped by generations of history. South Carolina’s backcountry won the Revolution, set the stage for the Civil War, and led the fight for state sovereignty. You cannot fully grasp today’s American trends without first understanding how South Carolina’s legacy influences the current political drama.

Enter Donald Trump, Stage Right

I saw the first signs of a seismic shift a decade ago, during the Republican primary debate on August 6th, 2015. Trump’s brash and vulgar delivery was exactly what many wanted as an antidote to what they saw as a compromised and corrupt system masked by genteel discussion. This moment marked the beginning of a dramatic change in American politics. Trump’s rise reflects a diverse nation grappling to balance the future with core constitutional values that many feel have been compromised.

President William McKinley

Amid the name-calling and hubris, it was Trump’s critique of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) that struck a chord with those who had experienced its economic fallout firsthand. Over 20 years ago, independent presidential candidate Ross Perot famously warned of the “giant sucking sound” as NAFTA drained jobs and wealth from local communities. This warning became reality in Southern towns where factory closures left generations of workers without livelihoods. As president of South Carolina’s leading preservation organisation, I saw the destruction NAFTA caused—low-income housing, empty storefronts, and crumbling mills replaced once-thriving communities. Trump’s ability to tap into this collective memory of economic betrayal solidified his support among Southerners seeking recovery.

Trump’s “America First” agenda, focused on reviving domestic industries and curbing immigration, resonated with working-class Southerners. Promising to stand up to China and bring manufacturing jobs back, he positioned himself as the champion of the “little guy”—a narrative deeply compelling in the South, where economic hardship intertwines with cultural pride.

Why Trump was Elevated

Trump’s larger-than-life personality—combative, unapologetically brash, and plainspoken—struck a chord with Southern voters. His rallies, with their revival-like energy, fostered a sense of belonging and community among his supporters. Presenting himself as an outsider was key to his success in a region historically wary of outsiders, especially wealthy elites from New York City. To many Southerners, Trump’s defiance of “coastal elites” mirrored their long-standing tradition of resisting perceived encroachments, reminiscent of past battles against “Northern aggression.”

Trump’s rise is underpinned by his “America First” agenda resonating with working-class Southerners.

The South’s social fabric is interwoven with conservative values rooted in evangelical Christianity. Like many white Southerners, I trace my ancestry to 18th-century immigrants who sought religious and economic freedom. These values underpin passions for issues like gun rights and traditional family structures. Trump positioned himself as a defender of these values, despite personal contradictions, by appointing conservative judges and championing evangelical causes. Drawing from the playbook of Southern leaders like Andrew Jackson and Strom Thurmond, his brash style was seen as a refreshing departure from polished political rhetoric, signalling a willingness to fight for values many Southerners feel are under siege.

Trump’s Brashness: Strength and Weakness

The traditional American tension between government control and individual liberty is balanced through the separation of powers between Washington, D.C. and the 50 state capitals. States manage education, infrastructure, law enforcement, and health regulations while the federal government oversees defence, monetary policy, and interstate commerce. This balance preserves liberty by decentralising power and allowing policies tailored to unique populations.

Many Southern Republican leaders privately admit Trump’s brash style can be infuriating, but they see it as effective for addressing pressing issues like border security, bureaucratic overreach, and judicial appointments. They trust that constitutional checks and balances will temper his excesses. However, Trump’s disregard for federalism may ultimately be his undoing. For instance, his advocacy for renaming America’s tallest mountain, Denali, back to Mt. McKinley betrayed an ignorance of states’ rights, irritating Alaskans who felt the federal government should stay out of such matters.

Political analyst and author Mike Bedenbaugh.

Also on the point of William McKinley, Trump’s rhetoric often contradicts his actions. Elevating the 25th president as a symbol of American strength overlooks the irony that McKinley spearheaded America’s emergence as a global power, a stance at odds with Trump’s isolationist rhetoric. Such contradictions erode trust among rural Americans increasingly resistant to global entanglements.

Similarly, Trump’s hardline immigration policies clash with economic realities. Efforts to deport undocumented immigrants would cripple industries like construction and agriculture, where Hispanic labour is indispensable. His promise to pardon January 6th rioters undermines support among law enforcement, alienating those who value order and accountability. Actions like these, meant to project strength, risk backfiring by dismissing local and state authority.

One unexpected check on Trump’s power may come from the Supreme Court justices he appointed. While he expected loyalty, their strict constitutional interpretations may thwart initiatives like ending birthright citizenship, guaranteed by the 14th Amendment. Although some on the left view the Court as compromised, I see its rulings as principled defences of constitutional order. Trump may soon learn hard lessons about presidential limits.

America Needs This to get Better

Donald Trump at a political rally.

The American experiment is one of constant evolution, perpetually balancing tradition and reform. This struggle defines the body politic, which many see as so deeply corrupted that only radical action can restore the nation’s principles. Yet Trumpism—offering the promise of decisive action—feels like radical chemotherapy, risking destruction as much as salvation. The pressing question is: Can America survive this treatment?

I believe it can, though not without enduring trials of redefinition and renewal that have always been central to the nation’s story.

America will Emerge Changed—and That may not be a Bad Thing

For America to remain a reliable ally, it must undergo a period of self-assessment. This introspection may lead to unsettling conclusions for allies, and Europe must prepare for a new world order where American protection is no longer guaranteed.

Many Americans, myself included, believe the nation cannot simultaneously prioritise individual liberty as a federal republic while maintaining global hegemony. This internal debate will shape how America engages with the world. A more neutral, inward-focused America may emerge—a shift that, while disappointing to Europe, is essential for America’s 21st-century survival.

For those of us who believe America’s global assertiveness has undermined its foundational principles, this moment of introspection is overdue. Allies should support this recalibration, ensuring that America’s actions reflect its founding ideals.

The rise of figures like Donald Trump signifies a profound, albeit temporary, recalibration in how Americans perceive their identity and global role. This self-reflection, though difficult, is vital. The nation faces challenges unseen since the 19th century—a time of healing after the Civil War. Then, leaders united the country with a vision of strength and prosperity, setting the stage for global leadership.

As the 20th century dawned, President Theodore Roosevelt’s doctrine, “Speak softly and carry a big stick,” defined American power. Today, that principle has devolved into ‘Speak loudly and come out swinging.’

Yet despite the turbulence ahead, I remain optimistic. By re-examining governance and recommitting to constitutional principles, America can rise to this moment and reaffirm its place as a beacon of hope and freedom.

Getting this balance right is critical not only for America but for the stability of its allies. The road ahead will be difficult, but it is one worth taking.

Buckle up—it will be a bumpy ride!

Author and political thinker Michael Bedenbaugh is a respected voice in constitutional principles and American governance. Based in South Carolina, he is deeply involved in his home state’s development while contributing to national discussions on governance and civic engagement, most recently as standing as an independent candidate for Congress. He is the author of Reviving Our Republic: 95 Theses for the Future of America and the host of Perspective with Mike Bedenbaugh.