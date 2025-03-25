Where do Britain’s pets really sleep? New research shows we’re a nation of bed sharers

When it comes to dog discipline or getting tough with cats, it seems that Britain is a nation of softies at bedtime. New research by Animed*, the online pet care and veterinary supplies company, shows that almost half of dogs sleep with their owners and 70% of cats curl up on the duvet for an uninterrupted night’s kip. The reasons vary from, “they’re part of the family” (65%) to “I feel safer and it’s comforting” (45%) to “I sleep better” (20%). Whether they’re the paws-in-the-face sleeper, the “burrower” or the tightly curled doughnut, British pets are used to the duvet over the dog bed.

“I’ve found that owning a dog has been great for my health and wellbeing but I try to draw the line when it comes to Bonnie sleeping on the bed with us,” says Ollie Bliss from Leicester. “Bonnie has her own bed downstairs that she loves but sometimes she does make her way to the sofa at night”!

During the daytime, almost 70% of dog owners allow their furry friend to share the sofa with them, even those whose dogs do have a dedicated dog bed. And as for cats? Well, ask any feline and most will say they get the run of the house – of course!

The question is, should it be allowed? According to Animed vet Jess Simmonds, it’s better that pets are taught from day one that they have their own bed. “It’s a comforting feeling to curl up with your best friend at night but animals naturally wake up frequently during the night which often results in a disrupted sleep. Allergies also might be affected by a pet sharing your bed. While pet hair and dander may not trouble you too much during the day, these may overwhelm allergies if you’re in close proximity at a night”.

Jess’s advice for those who allow pet nocturnal habits to drift into the bedroom is to ensure that flea, tick and worm treatment is up to date. “For peace of mind, we would always advise owners to treat for fleas, ticks and worms regularly, under the guidance of their vet”. Flea, tick and worming treatments are available in spot-on form, tablets or as a collar from Animed www.animed.co.uk.

There’s comfort in knowing the majority of pet owners are not alone in being a nation of bed sharers. Demi Moore says sleeping with her dogs means she has an “eccentric” nighttime routine and even Prince William and Princess Kate apparently let their cocker spaniel, Orla, sleep on their bed. It seems most of Britain’s dogs sleep like royalty!