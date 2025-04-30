‘Why are they in a wheelchair?’ – Wheelchair user shares advice to help children understand disabilities

Wheelchair user shares advice to help children understand disabilities

According to the World Health Organization, there are an estimated 80 million wheelchair users globally, with 1.37 million living in England*. However, the stigmas around using a wheelchair remain.

Shaun Gash, former teacher, disability speaker and International Product Specialist at RGK Wheelchairs, who manufacture sport & daily made-to-measure wheelchairs, has shared his advice for parents wanting to help children understand disabilities and why people use wheelchairs.

He said: "Children are naturally curious, and when they see someone using a wheelchair, it's common for them to ask questions like, "Why are they in a wheelchair?".

“While these questions may sometimes catch parents off guard, they present an excellent opportunity to educate children about disabilities. Here are my tips for parents navigating conversations around disabilities, inclusion and empathy.”

Be honest

“As human beings, we are all unique, wheelchair or not. If a child asks why someone is in a wheelchair, then it’s okay to explain that people use wheelchairs, whether it’s a power chair or mobility scooter, for various reasons, such as an illness, an injury, or a condition they were born with.

“Encouraging honesty and explaining to children that everyone moves in different ways — some walk, some use wheelchairs, and some use other aids to get around - will help children develop empathy and understanding while reducing stigmas around disabilities. It’s important to provide clear explanations without being overly complex or shying away from the truth.”

Encourage curiosity

“As a wheelchair user, I don’t mind people coming up to me to ask questions. In fact, I encourage parents to allow their children to speak to wheelchair users directly to help them get the answers they need to understand disability.

“One way to start this conversation and make sure that other wheelchair users are open to having a chat could be to ask questions like, “Do you mind if I ask about your wheelchair and how it helps you?”, or “Would you be comfortable sharing your experience with using a wheelchair?”.

“Encouraging curiosity and engaging in respectful, open conversations will educate children about disabilities and help break down stereotypes and misconceptions so that children can see wheelchair use as a normal part of life rather than something unusual or negative.”

Use simple language

“As parents, we can often overcomplicate and overthink situations. However, by using simple, positive language that children can relate to, we can respond in the moment without feeling unsure about how to explain disabilities. This approach allows us to clearly convey why someone is in a wheelchair and what it means for their everyday life.

“Most children will know of someone who wears glasses, and in the same way that glasses are worn to help us see better, some people use wheelchairs to help them move.

“Using examples like wearing glasses, hearing aids, or using sign language helps frame disabilities as a natural part of life. This prevents children from developing fear, confusion, or negative perceptions.”

Focus on ability

“Many people will assume that because I’m in a wheelchair, I can’t do certain things, but that couldn’t be further from the truth. I go to work, travel, care for my children, and play sports just like everyone else.

“Everyone has different levels of ability, and at RGK we believe in respecting individuality with made-to-measure chairs that suit the requirements of their users. By focusing on what people can do, we can help to make conversations more positive. For example, just as you use your legs to walk around, someone with a disability may use a wheelchair to get from place to place.

“Teaching children that a wheelchair is an extension of the human body and enables people to lead full and independent lives will help promote understanding and acceptance."

All ‘bodies are cool’

“To further educate children about disabilities and keep the conversation going at home, I recommend using online resources and books that parents can read to their children. My favourites are ‘The adventures of Grandad Wheels’ by Brian Abram, who was left paraplegic and a full-time wheelchair user after a cycling accident. Determined to show his grandson Charles that having a disability doesn’t stop you from having adventures, Brian began writing stories and now there are six books in the series with all the profits from sales donated to two charities that help wheelchair users in their everyday lives.

“Another one of my favourites is ‘Bodies are cool’ by Tyler Feder. This body positive picture book is filled with detailed and friendly illustrations to celebrate every kind of body that exists in the world, including ones which may be missing a limb or where the person uses a wheelchair.”

“International Wheelchair Day is a great reminder to celebrate accessibility. By having open conversations, parents and caregivers can help children understand disabilities to raise a generation that sees using a wheelchair not as something different, but as a natural part of life.

“So, the next time a child asks, “Why are they in a wheelchair?” embrace the opportunity to increase disability awareness by educating, inspiring, and fostering kindness.”

For more information and advice, visit sunrisemedical.co.uk

