Why you should never leave your sunglasses on the car dashboard

Leaving your sunglasses on the car dashboard could be quietly destroying them - and it’s a mistake thousands make every summer, an expert has warned.

On a hot day, the inside of a car can quickly become an oven. Temperatures can soar to dangerous levels, turning your car into a sauna that silently warps and melts anything left in its path. And your sunglasses are no exception.

According to Danny Toffel, CEO and founder of Watches2U, the intense heat inside a parked car can cause serious damage to sunglasses, even in a matter of hours.

“Cars act like greenhouses in the sun,” he said. “Temperatures can soar past 50C on a warm day, and that heat is enough to melt, warp, or weaken materials. It’s a hidden danger that can ruin your favourite pair before you even realise.”

The shocking damage heat can do

Mr Toffel explained that heat and UV rays can cause multiple problems for sunglasses, including lens distortion, frame bending, and weakened materials.

“Plastic frames are particularly at risk,” he said. “Heat can make them brittle, or cause them to warp and lose their shape. Even metal frames can expand and contract, which over time can loosen screws or warp the arms.”

Lens coatings are also vulnerable.

“High temperatures can damage the special coatings on lenses - like anti-glare or UV protection - and in some cases, the lens can even crack or delaminate,” Mr Toffel said. “That’s not just a cosmetic issue - it can affect how well your sunglasses protect your eyes.”

Don’t risk your vision

Aside from damaging the frames and lenses, leaving sunglasses exposed to intense heat and sunlight can also reduce their effectiveness at blocking UV rays.

“If your lenses are warped or the coating has been compromised, they might not give you the UV protection you think they are,” warned Mr Toffel. “That means you’re putting your eyes at risk of sun damage every time you wear them.”

His advice is simple: always store your sunglasses safely when not in use.

“Keep them in a case, and never leave them sitting on the dashboard or near a window where they’re exposed to direct sunlight,” he said. “It’s a small habit that can save you money and help protect your eyes in the long run.”

Mr Toffel added: “Your sunglasses are an investment in both style and eye health – so treat them with care.”