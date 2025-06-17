Why your home is the best place to teach children leadership

Professor Michael Atar is a psychoanalytic psychotherapist with a background in medicine and over 25 years’ experience as a paediatric dentist. A father to a large family, he works with parents, carers, families, and children of all ages, offering a warm, collaborative and non-judgemental space.

When C-suite parents introduce sound business principles into the family home with care and intention, their children can learn the secrets of success and grow into confident, capable adults, writes Professor Michael Atar.

Parents in leadership positions are experts in achieving targets, guiding teams, and articulating purpose — and imparting these same skills to children can give them a head start on the road to success.

Whereas bringing the work mindset home unintentionally can have harmful long-term consequences on young minds, as I wrote about here, purposefully integrating elements of the C-suite mindset such as clarity, structure, communication and presence can enrich a child’s development, providing the building blocks for confidence, independence and self-respect in adulthood.

One of the simplest and most powerful things any parent can transfer from the boardroom to the home is modelling calm decision-making. Children are highly attuned to the emotional tone of their environment. When they see a parent pause before reacting, weigh up options, and explain their thinking, they begin to internalise the same approach.

They learn that judgement should never be rushed as well as that feelings can be felt without becoming overwhelming and that difficult choices can be navigated with thought and fairness.

The business principle of consistency is equally valuable. In any leadership role, consistency builds trust, and the same applies at home. That doesn’t mean being rigid or running the family like a business but, instead, actively maintaining clear and fair boundaries so children know where they stand.

The bedtime routine, the way consequences are followed through, how family members speak to one another — these are all simple but important patterns that become the framework children lean on. It helps them feel safe, which is the foundation for confidence.

But, moreover, consistency also helps children understand how systems function. When rules are fair and expectations stable, children begin to see the connection between actions and outcomes. They learn to think ahead, to take responsibility, and to recognise that good decisions are often shaped by clear priorities.

Over time, that kind of structure in turn teaches discipline, accountability, and self-regulation, all of which underpin strong leadership later in life.

Parents can also bring their experience of delegation and responsibility into the home in subtle but meaningful ways. For example, giving children a say in age-appropriate decisions such as planning a meal or organising their own school bag helps them develop a sense of agency.

Children thrive when they feel their contribution matters, so allow them to participate in decisions where appropriate. By doing so, they take ownership not just of tasks but of how they move through the world.

In many executive roles, values are central to long-term planning, and that same principle can apply at home, helping children to appreciate how values guide decisions. Speaking openly as a family about what you value will assist the younger members in forming their own internal compass.

Instilling positive values early on is essential as they are the guiding light in our daily interactions, especially the more difficult ones such as handling disagreements or making apologies. With an internal compass, children can navigate such pressurised situations while maintaining respect, both for the other party and themselves.

Those lessons are reinforced when parents show what it means to take responsibility for mistakes. In a leadership setting, admitting error and correcting course is seen as a strength and the same is true at home.

A parent who says to their children that “I didn’t handle that well” or “I was wrong to raise my voice” is building trust rather than losing authority. At the same time, they are also making clear that mistakes are both part of being human and of how we grow.

Just as important, they are showing that every voice matters, including their child’s.

That understanding begins with listening. In work settings, the most respected leaders are often those who listen well, not because they agree with everything but because employees need to feel heard.

For a child still in the process of forming their identity, the need to be listened to without interruption or correction is even more important, giving them a sense of voice. As professionals, our time is in high demand and it can be tempting to rush or cut short conversations, but we need to make the time for our children. Give them the space to finish explaining, for instance, a disagreement they’ve had at school or a frustration they are feeling.

This is, perhaps, one area where the boardroom and family environment differ. At work, time is scheduled while at home it is more relational, though no less purposeful. Quieter moments of attention tell children that they matter.

Bringing the best teachings from the business world into the home doesn’t happen overnight. Like business itself, growth is gradual and developing the right processes is more important than seeking immediate results.

One practical way to bring all of this together is by introducing a regular family meeting. Whether weekly, fortnightly or monthly, this can be a time where everyone checks in, shares thoughts, makes plans and discusses any concerns.

It models openness, reinforces the value of each person’s voice, and gives children experience in structured communication. For parents used to team briefings or boardroom updates, the format will feel familiar, but the goal here is connection rather than correction.

What’s discussed will depend on the child’s age, of course, but even younger children can participate meaningfully. That might include planning a weekend activity, choosing meals for the week, talking about how to handle screen time, or agreeing how the family might save for something special.

Older children, meanwhile, can be invited to contribute ideas around budgeting for holidays, managing homework or chores, or supporting a sibling going through a stressful period. These are real decisions, and involving children helps them to think ahead, weigh priorities and speak up respectfully.

Used well, these meetings involve all of the constructive and productive skills we display in the office and give children the tools to express themselves and take responsibility while listening to the views of others.

They find their seats at the decision table of Family Inc., discovering their capabilities without losing their own unique sense of identity.

And like every business built on solid foundations, they will reap the rewards down the line, being set up for a well-adjusted, meaningful and successful life ahead.

Professor Michael Atar is a psychoanalytic psychotherapist with a background in medicine and over 25 years’ experience as a paediatric dentist. A father to a large family, he works with parents, carers, families, and children of all ages, offering a warm, collaborative and non-judgemental space. His work includes support for postnatal depression, PTSD, and developmental concerns such as feeding, sleep, and bonding difficulties. He also supports individuals and couples before, during and after pregnancy. Professor Atar is a member of UKCP, BACP, and GPsyC.