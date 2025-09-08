Wildfires, polluted beaches and flood damage: Significant rise in number of UK holidaymakers that have experienced the effects of climate change abroad

Garry Nelson , InsureandGo

More than 8 in 10 UK adults (84%) say they have experienced the effects of climate change and pollution when on holiday abroad this summer – a rise from 76% in summer 2022 – according to new research from InsureandGo.

The propensity of UK holidaymakers to take extreme weather seriously is based on their first-hand experience of the impact of climate change when travelling abroad this summer.

Since Summer 2022, there has been a significant rise in the percentage of UK holidaymakers that have experienced extreme heat on holiday (rising from 31% to 52% this summer). Beyond rising temperatures, there have also been significant rises in the percentage of holidaymakers that have experienced plastic on beaches, poor air quality, wildfires and warmer seas.

The effects of climate change that people have experienced when travelling abroad

Summer 2025 Summer 2022 Extreme heat / hotter temperatures 52% 31% Plastic and litter (beaches / in the sea) 29% 23% Poor air quality 29% 20% Forest fires / wildfires 26% 19% Warmer seas / ocean 20% 14% Drought 19% 15% Polluted rivers and lakes 14% 11% Increased rainfall/flood damage 13% 11% Absence of wildlife 12% 11% Deforestation 12% 11% Rising sea levels 13% 11% Erosion (soil, sand, beach, cliff) 13% 11% Food shortages 7% 10% Glacier melts 9% 10%

The InsureandGo research also suggests the experience of climate change abroad is impacting how British adults view sustainability as an important component of holiday planning. Nationally, 23% of UK holidaymakers say sustainability now tops their agenda and forms the foundation of their holiday planning going forward. A further 41% of respondents are taking small practical steps, with sustainability now one of a number of considerations when planning future holidays.

Thinking specifically about rising temperatures in Europe during the last few summers, many holidaymakers are also now considering making changes to their holiday planning for 2026. Nationally 36% of survey responds told InsureandGo they will be more likely to holiday in the spring or autumn months when it is a bit cooler – whilst 25% said they would stick with summer months but look to holiday in countries with cooler climates.

Regional round-up

Whilst people in London (90%), The North West (85%) and Yorkshire (85%) are most likely to say they have experienced the impact of climate change first-hand when on holiday abroad, around the UK people’s experiences of climate change abroad have differed:

Extreme heat / hotter temperatures abroad have most likely been experienced by holidaymakers from the North East (53%). People from the region were also most likely to have experienced plastic and litter on beaches abroad (32%).

Poor air quality abroad (36%), heavy rainfall and flood damage (16%) – these were most commonly experienced by holidaymakers from London (36%).

People from the North West are most likely to have experienced wildfires while on holiday abroad (26%).

The rising temperature of the sea is an effect of climate change most cited by Welsh holidaymakers (22%).

Polluted rivers and lakes have most commonly been experienced by South East residents when on holiday abroad (16%).

Garry Nelson, Head of Corporate Affairs at InsureandGo Travel Insurance commented: “As more of us experience the impact of climate change first-hand, or read about it in the news, people are having a serious re-think about how, when and where they travel. Already some are beginning to consider future holidays at a different time of year and others are considering destinations with cooler climates.

"At InsureandGo, we want to help people go abroad without the doubt. We would encourage people to do their destination research before they fly off and also to check what their travel insurance covers in terms of cancellation and medical cover for those with pre-existing conditions.”