Wooden floors gleam like new thanks to one surprising item from the fridge

Homeowners are being urged to use a common household product from the fridge to leave wooden floors gleaming like new.

The budget-friendly hack involves mopping floorboards with diluted flat lemonade - or even sugar-free cola - to lift grime and add a natural-looking shine, without the need for expensive products or harsh chemicals.

Property expert Terry Fisher of We Buy Any Home says it’s one of his go-to tricks for giving a space an instant lift - whether you're preparing for guests or just want your home looking its best.

Surprisingly effective

“Flooring is one of the first things people notice in a home, particularly potential buyers, and if it’s looking dull or tired, it can really drag down the overall feel of the property,” he said.

“Not everyone has the budget for professional polishing, but this is a quick and easy way to lift the look of the room - especially if you’re preparing for a viewing.”

Mr Fisher explains that the trick works thanks to the citric and phosphoric acid found in sugar-free soft drinks, which help to cut through built-up residue and add a natural-looking shine to sealed or varnished wood.

“To try it, just dilute one part lemonade or cola with three parts warm water, then mop it over the floor as usual. Follow up with a clean damp mop to remove any stickiness or residue, and dry the floor thoroughly,” he said.

A quick pre-viewing fix

Mr Fisher warns that the method should only be used on sealed floors and not raw wood, and recommends doing a small patch test first.

“Used properly, it’s a great last-minute trick to make your floors look clean, glossy and well-maintained,” he said.

“It’s the kind of thing that might not seem important, but small visual upgrades like this can help viewers feel that a home has been well cared for - and that really makes a difference.”

As more people look for natural and affordable home fixes, the lemonade trick is the latest in a long list of household items being used for cleaning - from white vinegar and lemon juice to baking soda and now fizzy drinks.

Mr Fisher added: “It might sound odd, but if it works, it works - and it could be the cheapest home improvement you make before a sale.”