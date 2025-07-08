Zero-grazing systems: Thousands complain over battery cows on primetime television

Zero-grazing systems, where cows are housed indoors all year round, are on the rise in a bid to cut production costs - Animal Aid shares why they're cruel.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Readers may have seen Sunday’s episode of Countryfile, which featured a family who practice ‘battery farming’ on their dairy cows. The segment has resulted in thousands of complaints from viewers disturbed by the practice of keeping cows indoors all year round – and rightly so. Cows are gentle and curious individuals but ‘zero-grazing systems’ like these deprive them of all natural behaviours and desires – to explore, play, forage and socialise.

Worse still, the ‘battery farming’ of cows is thought to be increasing in Britain in a bid to cut production costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But indoor housing is just one of countless horrors. In fact, dairy cows are among the most exploited animals on farms today from routine mutilations to the separation of mothers and babies. Readers might be shocked to learn that the UK beef market and supply chain is being propped up by the meat of dairy cows – in 2023, more than half of cows killed in British slaughterhouses came from the dairy industry.

Animal suffering is always unacceptable but especially for a product we do not need and for which there are so many delicious and healthy alternatives. I encourage readers to visit www.animalaid.org.uk for FREE information on dropping dairy from their diets.

Elizabeth Davenport

Senior Campaign Manager, Animal Aid