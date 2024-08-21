Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The RSPCA Canterbury and District branch is caring for three cats who were rescued from a multi-cat household and have been named after instruments.

Trumpet, Harp and Cello are hoping to tug on the heart strings of any potential adopters as they’ve waited more than three months to find their forever homes after being rescued from a home with more than 40 cats.

Natalie Archer from the branch, said: “Sadly, our orchestra cats can be a little shy due to their previous experience and we’re finding that they are being overlooked in favour of cute and friendly kittens. However, these young cats have so much love to give and are looking to find a forever home where they can get lots of attention with an owner who can appreciate the symphony of their meows and their love of a good tune-a!”

Trumpet (pictured above) is a one-year-old black and white female cat who can be a little shy in the cattery but has shown signs that her confidence will bloom once she’s in a home. She is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped and ready to find her second chance at happiness. She could live with another cat pending gentle and gradual introductions but would rather not live with a dog or small children.

Harp and Cello are a musical duo and two besties who are looking to find their forever home together. They absolutely adore each other and can often be seen snuggling up in their cat bed together. They are very sweet cats who love mealtimes and enjoy watching all the goings on outside the cattery from their cat tower so they would like to have access to a garden to explore when they have fully settled into their new home. They would like a gentle and friendly new home where they can settle and grow in confidence.

Other cats from the same property, named Oboe, Gong, Triangle, Viola, Piccolo, Kazoo, Harmonica and Ocarina have already found their forever homes.

If you think you can give any of these cats a loving home, please contact the RSPCA Canterbury and District Branch via email [email protected] or phone

01227 719113.

RSPCA Canterbury is a separately registered charity to the national RSPCA and therefore raises its own funds to help cats in Kent. To help support this vital work visit: https://rspca-canterbury.org.uk/