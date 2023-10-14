Lamara Sneddon was involved in a three car crash and died just days before her 20th birthday. Her family have paid tribute

The family of a teenage barmaid who tragically died just days before her 20th birthday have paid her a heartfelt tribute, saying they are ‘completely devastated’ and ‘our lives will never be the same again’.

19-year-old Lamara Sneddon, died on October 7, three days after she was involved in a three car smash near Swaton, Lincs. She was travelling in a Citroen Xsara and was involved in a three car collision.

During the journey, the car she was in collided with a Peugeot Boxer Van and a Mercedes-Benz E Class at a junction along the A52. She was one of four people taken to hospital, but she could not be saved despite the efforts of medics.

They said: “We as a family would firstly like to thank everyone for their heartfelt comments and messages of support. We are completely devastated of the loss of our beloved Lamara. Reality has not sunk in yet and our lives will never be the same again.

Lamara was the light in our lives. She brought so much love and kindness to us and everyone else she met, she was a truly beautiful person. We would like to thank the Air Ambulance crew for reacting so quickly, giving Lamara a chance to fight.

“Also, to all the staff at QMC Adult ICU ward, in Nottingham. They worked so hard to save her and kept her dignity in every way, they were also a tremendous support to our family. They are living angels.