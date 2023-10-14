Telling news your way
Register
BREAKING
Man to face court over murder of missing woman Tina Satchwell
Thousands gather in central London for March For Palestine protest
"Innocent people will die" – Israeli embassy spokeswoman
BBC Broadcasting House vandalised with red paint
Husband charged with murder after wife's skeletal remains found
Freddie Flintoff: BBC reaches ‘£9m’ settlement after horror Top Gear crash

‘Our lives will never be the same’ - Family of teenage barmaid who died in three car collision pay tribute

Lamara Sneddon was involved in a three car crash and died just days before her 20th birthday. Her family have paid tribute

Daniel Mcneil
By Daniel Mcneil
2 minutes ago
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The family of a teenage barmaid who tragically died just days before her 20th birthday have paid her a heartfelt tribute, saying they are ‘completely devastated’ and ‘our lives will never be the same again’.

19-year-old Lamara Sneddon, died on October 7, three days after she was involved in a three car smash near Swaton, Lincs. She was travelling in a Citroen Xsara and was involved in a three car collision.

During the journey, the car she was in collided with a Peugeot Boxer Van and a Mercedes-Benz E Class at a junction along the A52. She was one of four people taken to hospital, but she could not be saved despite the efforts of medics.

Most Popular

They said: “We as a family would firstly like to thank everyone for their heartfelt comments and messages of support. We are completely devastated of the loss of our beloved Lamara. Reality has not sunk in yet and our lives will never be the same again.

Lamara was the light in our lives. She brought so much love and kindness to us and everyone else she met, she was a truly beautiful person. We would like to thank the Air Ambulance crew for reacting so quickly, giving Lamara a chance to fight.

“Also, to all the staff at QMC Adult ICU ward, in Nottingham. They worked so hard to save her and kept her dignity in every way, they were also a tremendous support to our family. They are living angels.

“We are dealing with a horrific situation and would really appreciate privacy at this time. Thank you.”

Related topics:PeopleHospital