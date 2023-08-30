Cross Gaits is being turned into flats

Considered the heart of the community, the Cross Gaits Inn in the small village of Blacko in Lancashire has closed. It had recently been bought by a property developer who has submitted a planning application to convert this beloved pub into a house and buildanother four-bedroom property on the car park. For many years, the pub has supported Blacko’s residents, including delivering cooked meals and groceries during the COVID-19 lockdown and creating employment for young people in the area. It was also known for holding events such as the fireworks display on Bonfire Night and the annual pub walk.

Most importantly, it provided a meeting place for the community. As well as being popular with locals, it also attracted tourists and walkers thanks to its location in an area of picturesque countryside with an abundance of public footpaths.

Blacko has seen a surge in Airbnbs and holiday homes so the need for a village pub is greater than ever.

The 18th century pub is also rich with history, with Historic England protecting it as a Grade II building. Above the doorway is a date stone inscribed ‘Good ale tomorrow for nothing AD1736’. These historical links has made the potential demolishment of this pub even more devastating for residents.

There is also a common belief in the village that the notorious Pendle witches were imprisoned in the basement of the pub, before being transported to Lancaster Castle. Locals told the previous pub owners that there were shackles and chains in the cellar before it was filled with concrete - leaving it a mystery whether the witches were really there or not. So far, a total of 70 objections have been made against the planning application. with one resident labelling it a ‘travesty’.

Another objection stated: "What one person would gain from these ridiculous plans will not outweigh what we as a community would lose."

One resident even suggested that the public house ‘should be purchased by the community for the community’.