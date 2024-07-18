Over 323,000 Households on London Housing Waiting List
It comes as Chancellor Rachel Reeves announces mandatory housing targets “to get Britain building again” and that the government will create a new taskforce "to accelerate stalled housing sites in our country".
The plan is to build 1.5 million homes over the next 5 years.
Mobile Annexe LTD analysed the latest ‘Local Authority Housing Statistics dataset’ to reveal over 200,000 people in England are “occupying insanitary or overcrowded housing or otherwise living in unsatisfactory housing conditions”.
More than 100,000 people also need to “move on medical or welfare grounds, including grounds relating to a disability”.
In London, over 323,000 households are on the housing waiting list.
Local Authority - Total households on the housing waiting list
Lambeth 25,906
Newham 23,544
Tower Hamlets 12,891
Haringey 10,705
Lewisham 9,507
Ealing 7,038
Southwark 6,929
Camden 6,703
Wandsworth 6,620
Redbridge 6,016
Islington 5,452
Enfield 5,328
Hounslow 5,188
Merton 5,155
Richmond upon Thames 4,861
Hackney 4,762
Waltham Forest 4,756
Barking and Dagenham 4,207
Croydon 4,187
Barnet 3,952
Brent 3,926
Greenwich 3,311
Bromley 2,772
Hillingdon 2,675
Westminster 2,610
Kensington and Chelsea 2,364
Sutton 2,273
Havering 2,031
Kingston upon Thames 1,548
Harrow 1,400
Hammersmith and Fulham 1,097
Bexley 613
City of London 367
More than 110,000 people in London are “occupying insanitary or overcrowded housing or otherwise living in unsatisfactory housing conditions.
The Government's 'Allocation of accommodation: guidance for local authorities' identifies several indicators of such conditions, including:
· Lacking bathroom or kitchen
· Lacking inside WC
· Lacking cold or hot water supplies, electricity, gas, or adequate heating
· Lack of access to a garden for young children
· Sharing living room, kitchen, bathroom/WC
· Property in disrepair
· Poor internal or external arrangements
· Young children in flats above ground floor
Local Authority
People occupying insanitary or overcrowded housing or otherwise living in unsatisfactory housing conditions
Newham
21,769
Lambeth
15,948
Tower Hamlets
10,166
Haringey
8,171
Wandsworth
6,135
Lewisham
5,171
Camden
5,131
Richmond upon Thames
4,352
Ealing
4,202
Croydon
4,073
Southwark
3,145
Barking and Dagenham
3,024
Hounslow
2,853
Islington
2,829
Waltham Forest
2,600
Redbridge
1,983
Hillingdon
1,748
Sutton
1,331
Bromley
1,133
Havering
814
Greenwich
799
Westminster
709
Hammersmith and Fulham
638
Enfield
403
Brent
360
Hackney
359
City of London
338
Kensington and Chelsea
112
Barnet
89
Harrow
71
Bexley
13
Kingston upon Thames
Merton
More than 23,000 people in London“need to move on medical or welfare grounds, including grounds relating to a disability.”
The Government's 'Allocation of accommodation: guidance for local authorities' outlines various indicators for such needs, including:
· A mental illness or disorder
· A physical or learning disability
· Chronic or progressive medical conditions (e.g. MS, HIV/AIDS)
· Infirmity due to old age
· The need to give or receive care
· The need to recover from the effects of violence or threats of violence, or physical, emotional or sexual abuse
· Ability to fend for self restricted for other reasons
· Young people at risk
· People with behavioural difficulties
· Need for adapted housing and/or extra facilities, bedroom or bathroom
· Need for improved heating (on medical grounds)
· Need for sheltered housing (on medical grounds)
· Need for ground floor accommodation (on medical grounds)
· Need to be near friends/relatives or medical facility on medical grounds
· Need to move following hospitalisation or long term care
Local Authority
People who need to move on medical or welfare grounds, including grounds relating to a disability
Lambeth
4,202
Hounslow
2,179
Lewisham
1,883
Newham
1,312
Camden
1,125
Tower Hamlets
1,087
Islington
1,051
Kingston upon Thames
944
Barking and Dagenham
909
Enfield
774
Hackney
765
Ealing
737
Haringey
587
Greenwich
568
Richmond upon Thames
551
Brent
464
Wandsworth
430
Redbridge
420
Bromley
379
Westminster
362
Southwark
352
Croydon
349
Hillingdon
347
Kensington and Chelsea
295
Barnet
286
Sutton
274
Bexley
185
Havering
176
Waltham Forest
160
Harrow
119
Hammersmith and Fulham
117
City of London
8
Merton
Gary Clayden-Smith from Mobile Annexe LTD, who analysed the data, said: "It's promising to hear the commitment by the new government amidst the shocking figures.
"The fact that over 1 million households in England are on the waiting list is absolutely heartbreaking.
"When you see how many are in overcrowded or insanitary conditions, or need to move on medical or welfare grounds, it really is upsetting.
"The impact this will be having on people's physical and mental health is really concerning, and I really do hope that this promise by the new government is acted on."
