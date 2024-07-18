Over 323,000 Households on London Housing Waiting List

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New research has revealed over 1.2 million households in England are on the housing waiting list.

It comes as Chancellor Rachel Reeves announces mandatory housing targets “to get Britain building again” and that the government will create a new taskforce "to accelerate stalled housing sites in our country".

The plan is to build 1.5 million homes over the next 5 years.

Mobile Annexe LTD analysed the latest ‘Local Authority Housing Statistics dataset’ to reveal over 200,000 people in England are “occupying insanitary or overcrowded housing or otherwise living in unsatisfactory housing conditions”.

Loading platform made of scaffold system on housing development construction site

More than 100,000 people also need to “move on medical or welfare grounds, including grounds relating to a disability”.

In London, over 323,000 households are on the housing waiting list.

Local Authority - Total households on the housing waiting list

Lambeth 25,906

Newham 23,544

Tower Hamlets 12,891

Haringey 10,705

Lewisham 9,507

Ealing 7,038

Southwark 6,929

Camden 6,703

Wandsworth 6,620

Redbridge 6,016

Islington 5,452

Enfield 5,328

Hounslow 5,188

Merton 5,155

Richmond upon Thames 4,861

Hackney 4,762

Waltham Forest 4,756

Barking and Dagenham 4,207

Croydon 4,187

Barnet 3,952

Brent 3,926

Greenwich 3,311

Bromley 2,772

Hillingdon 2,675

Westminster 2,610

Kensington and Chelsea 2,364

Sutton 2,273

Havering 2,031

Kingston upon Thames 1,548

Harrow 1,400

Hammersmith and Fulham 1,097

Bexley 613

City of London 367

More than 110,000 people in London are “occupying insanitary or overcrowded housing or otherwise living in unsatisfactory housing conditions.

The Government's 'Allocation of accommodation: guidance for local authorities' identifies several indicators of such conditions, including:

· Lacking bathroom or kitchen

· Lacking inside WC

· Lacking cold or hot water supplies, electricity, gas, or adequate heating

· Lack of access to a garden for young children

· Sharing living room, kitchen, bathroom/WC

· Property in disrepair

· Poor internal or external arrangements

· Young children in flats above ground floor

Local Authority

People occupying insanitary or overcrowded housing or otherwise living in unsatisfactory housing conditions

Newham

21,769

Lambeth

15,948

Tower Hamlets

10,166

Haringey

8,171

Wandsworth

6,135

Lewisham

5,171

Camden

5,131

Richmond upon Thames

4,352

Ealing

4,202

Croydon

4,073

Southwark

3,145

Barking and Dagenham

3,024

Hounslow

2,853

Islington

2,829

Waltham Forest

2,600

Redbridge

1,983

Hillingdon

1,748

Sutton

1,331

Bromley

1,133

Havering

814

Greenwich

799

Westminster

709

Hammersmith and Fulham

638

Enfield

403

Brent

360

Hackney

359

City of London

338

Kensington and Chelsea

112

Barnet

89

Harrow

71

Bexley

13

Kingston upon Thames

Merton

More than 23,000 people in London“need to move on medical or welfare grounds, including grounds relating to a disability.”

The Government's 'Allocation of accommodation: guidance for local authorities' outlines various indicators for such needs, including:

· A mental illness or disorder

· A physical or learning disability

· Chronic or progressive medical conditions (e.g. MS, HIV/AIDS)

· Infirmity due to old age

· The need to give or receive care

· The need to recover from the effects of violence or threats of violence, or physical, emotional or sexual abuse

· Ability to fend for self restricted for other reasons

· Young people at risk

· People with behavioural difficulties

· Need for adapted housing and/or extra facilities, bedroom or bathroom

· Need for improved heating (on medical grounds)

· Need for sheltered housing (on medical grounds)

· Need for ground floor accommodation (on medical grounds)

· Need to be near friends/relatives or medical facility on medical grounds

· Need to move following hospitalisation or long term care

Local Authority

People who need to move on medical or welfare grounds, including grounds relating to a disability

Lambeth

4,202

Hounslow

2,179

Lewisham

1,883

Newham

1,312

Camden

1,125

Tower Hamlets

1,087

Islington

1,051

Kingston upon Thames

944

Barking and Dagenham

909

Enfield

774

Hackney

765

Ealing

737

Haringey

587

Greenwich

568

Richmond upon Thames

551

Brent

464

Wandsworth

430

Redbridge

420

Bromley

379

Westminster

362

Southwark

352

Croydon

349

Hillingdon

347

Kensington and Chelsea

295

Barnet

286

Sutton

274

Bexley

185

Havering

176

Waltham Forest

160

Harrow

119

Hammersmith and Fulham

117

City of London

8

Merton

Gary Clayden-Smith from Mobile Annexe LTD, who analysed the data, said: "It's promising to hear the commitment by the new government amidst the shocking figures.

"The fact that over 1 million households in England are on the waiting list is absolutely heartbreaking.

"When you see how many are in overcrowded or insanitary conditions, or need to move on medical or welfare grounds, it really is upsetting.

"The impact this will be having on people's physical and mental health is really concerning, and I really do hope that this promise by the new government is acted on."