Overprotective mum won't allow daughter, 19, to do driving lessons alone

An overprotective mum revealed she refuses to let her daughter attend driving lessons alone - despite being NINETEEN

Bobbie Jo Houston's TikTok video went viral after she revealed she sits in the back of the car for her daughter Honie Houston's driving lessons - and suggested other parents who let their children attend alone are absurd.

Footage shows Bobbie Jo riding around in the back of the instructor's car as her 19-year-old daughter takes instructions on where to turn during the lesson earlier this month. The video was met with mixed reaction from viewers online who said it was an absolutely crazy attitude to have and said they would have been mortified if their parents had done the same.

The 39-year-old mum admits she was worried Honie would be the victim of perverted comments if she were to attend lessons alone. Bobbie Jo had to find an instructor who was insured to have her ride as a passenger in the back and, while she likes the female instructor, plans to continue accompanying her. The mum-of-one says she is against the idea of Honie being alone with strangers due to concerns for her safety so homeschooled her - but denies that she is overprotective.

Bobbie Jo, who is originally from Blackpool but now lives in Cheshire, said: “I don't like the thought of her being alone with strangers.

“It's a big bad world out there, so if I can be there with Honie - whether that's driving or accompanying her on anything else - then I'm there.

“I've done that her whole life - she's never been with anyone else but me. I homeschooled her myself. People disagree but I don't believe in the word overprotective. That word is just not in my vocabulary.

“Honie is my world and I want her to be safe. She never would have gone to the driving lessons on her own. It took us a lot longer to find Honie a driving instructor. She wanted to start lessons over a year ago but we couldn't find a driving instructor with insurance to cover it having another person sit in the back.”

Honie, who describes her mum as her best friend, was adamant that her mum would accompany her on her lessons.

Honie, business owner of The Girls Shop, added: “Since I've been a baby me and my mum haven't got anywhere without one another. We're best friends. Years before I started my lessons I knew mum would be there with us, because the instructor is a stranger and I don't know them. It's a dangerous world and I think a lot of people's eyes aren't open to how dangerous the world can actually be.”

Beauty salon owner Bobbie Jo explained she feared Honie may have been subject to 'perverted' comments had she attended the lessons alone.

Bobbie Jo said: "God forbid if a driving instructor said anything perverted or made a comment. Not to be big-headed but Honie is very attractive. I'm not just saying that because she's my own - she is very, very pretty and that's a big worry. Everywhere we go, someone fancies her. She's very attractive and men are just racing round her - let alone if I wasn't in the car and an instructor made a rude comment.”

The mother and daughter duo rarely leave each other's side - with Bobbie Jo even accompanying Honie when she's out with her friends.

Honie said: “I've got very few friends. I'm not the most sociable person but all of the friends that I do have love mum - she's like one of the girls. There'd never be any need for us to do anything without mum. I don't drink or smoke or party and stuff so it's all spa days, shopping and food. All of my friends love mum. She's 40 in a few days but when she's with the girls it's like she's 20 again.”

Despite the negative reaction, mum-of-one Bobbie Jo says she stands by her opinion - and would encourage other parents to accompany their children on driving lessons too.

Bobbie Jo said: “I would strongly disagree with all of the parents that go off and leave their children. If you've got a baby, then it doesn't matter the age - you're there for them regardless.

“I just couldn't live or do what those parents do. They can bugger off for weeks on end on holiday and everything. I just wouldn't ever dream of it. Until my last dying breath I'll be by Honie's side for as long as I possibly can.”

The mum had to seek out an instructor whose insurance would cover for her to ride along in the back with them - but she is really pleased with the lady they found. Bobbie Jo said: “I'm really grateful for this lady that we've found and that she's allowing me to join them. I feel much better. We feel comfortable with her and she does seem lovely. We've only been out with her a couple of times but I'm just pleased I'm there and hopefully Honie gets to where she wants to be which I'm sure she will.”

After being shared on TikTok the clip went viral, racking up more than 858,000 views, comments and likes - with viewers left divided in the comments. One user commented: “So does she not get a bus by herself, go out by herself or shopping? This is an absolutely crazy attitude to have.”

Another person wrote: “No I'd be mortified if at 20 my mum had to come on a driving lesson with me haha.” Another user commented: “Kids with parents that overprotective are genuinely kids who feel the need to sneak around and rebel”, while someone else said: “At some point you have to let go.”

But not everyone in the comments disagreed as some users sided with Bobbie Jo and Honie, sharing their own negative experiences. One user wrote: "One of my first instructors was so pervy I stopped taking lessons from him, I was old enough to navigate the situation and make that choice for myself. My only regret is I didn't complain about him."

Another said: “I never thought about this before.....now you've got me thinking!!!”