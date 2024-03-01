But beneath the adrenaline and indulgence, Mr Gaynor bravely confronts the 'shattering despair' he endured when his beloved daughter became the victim of a paedophile's grooming and abuse. He offers a raw and unflinching perspective on betrayal, confronting the destructive rumours that have swirled around his choices. Mr Gaynor previously owned Euphoria Weekends hotel club and the infamous Deviants Blackpool fetish event. In his autobiography, 'Sex, Drugs, and Martial Arts', he charts his ascent to become a leading figure in one of the UK's most notorious fight clubs, recounting brutal encounters and the psychological toll of pushing oneself to the limit.