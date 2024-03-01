Owner of former Blackpool swingers hotel and fetish club shares explosive memoirs in new book
Alan Gaynor has bared all about the 'liberating' swinging lifestyle, in a sensational new book about his life as a fighter and fetish club owner.
But beneath the adrenaline and indulgence, Mr Gaynor bravely confronts the 'shattering despair' he endured when his beloved daughter became the victim of a paedophile's grooming and abuse. He offers a raw and unflinching perspective on betrayal, confronting the destructive rumours that have swirled around his choices. Mr Gaynor previously owned Euphoria Weekends hotel club and the infamous Deviants Blackpool fetish event. In his autobiography, 'Sex, Drugs, and Martial Arts', he charts his ascent to become a leading figure in one of the UK's most notorious fight clubs, recounting brutal encounters and the psychological toll of pushing oneself to the limit.
"I've been called a lot of things in my life," Gaynor writes, "but silent isn't one of them. It's time to set the record straight and give my side of the story."
'Sex, Drugs, and Martial Arts' promises to deliver a visceral and controversial read. It's a story of extremes, exploring the dark shadows lurking behind a seemingly glamorous façade and ultimately, the resilience needed to rise from devastating loss.
