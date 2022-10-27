The now Prime Minister first proposed the plan during his leadership contest with Liz Truss during summer

Rishi Sunak may go ahead with plans to fine people £10 for missing doctors appointments, Downing Street has said.

But what has the new Prime Minister said and how would the fines work? Here’s what you need to know.

Could people be fined for missing GP appointments?

The Prime Minister’s spokeswoman told The Telegraph that Sunak “stands by the sentiment” of the pledge he made during the summer Tory leadership contest.

Over the summer, Sunak, who was then battling Liz Truss for the Tory leadership, proposed the plan as his flagship health policy. He said he would introduce a temporary £10 charge for patients who failed to turn up for an NHS appointment without providing sufficient notice.

Sunak’s campaign said the annual cost of missed appointments was £216 million, which is enough to pay the annual salaries of 2,325 full-time GPs.

Although Sunak acknowledged the proposal was controversial, he said radical action was needed to stop doctors’ time being wasted by people not showing up to appointments. He said it would remain in place until the NHS backlog caused by the pandemic was “reduced to manageable levels”.

Under the plan, people would be “given the benefit of the doubt” the first time they missed an appointment, but would then face fines after that.

The spokeswoman said he is “definitely committed to ensuring that we get the best value for taxpayers, the best value for money out of the NHS”. But she refused to fully commit to the proposal, saying Sunak would first have to discuss it with Steve Barclay, the new Health Secretary.

In his first speech outside No 10 since becoming Prime Minister, Sunak pledged “a stronger” health service and vowed to bear down on waiting times.

Why would fines be controversial?

Many in the healthcare system strongly opposed Sunak’s GP charging idea as most of those who miss appointments are among the poorest, and from minority ethnic backgrounds and several have complex needs.

The British Medical Association said finding patients would be counterproductive because it would deter them from re-booking, and at a time when the cost of living crisis means some people this winter will face a choice between heating and eating, £10 fines could have a big impact.