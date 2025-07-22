Paul Matts was playing on the beach with his children when he died unexpectedly following a ‘medical episode.’

A family is coming to terms with their grief after dad and police officer Paul Matts, 37, died unexpectedly while suffering a ‘medical’ episode while playing with his children on the beach. Paul was father to Harlow and eight-month old Xavier as well as stepfather to Archer and Jasmine, a GoFundMe page has been started on behalf of his wife Danni and children.

Paul was from Orange in the NSW Central Tablelands region in New South Wales, Australia. The GoFundMe page has been set up on behalf of Danni Matts by her friends Jenna McAtamney & Sarah Wilkinson. It reads: “This loss has left the family devastated and in need of support as they begin to navigate this new reality.

“Their youngest child Xavier, is just 8 months old. Danni is doing everything she can to stay strong for her kids, but she cannot do it alone.” They are asking for fun to help cover “time off work for Danni, as well as “ongoing care for their youngest child Xavier, emotional support for the family and to take the financial strain from Danni, as she learns to financially support her family on her own.”

Photo: GoFundMe

Sarah and Jenna also said: “Thank you for your compassion, prayers, and support. Paul was a great father to his daughter Harlow, and son Xavier, and step dad to Archer & Jasmine. He will be very missed by his children.”

Beaches Hockey Club- Coffs Harbour have shared details of Paul’s funeral on their Facebook page and said that friends and relatives are “Kindly invited to attend Paul’s funeral service to be held in the Chapel of Hogbin Drive Crematorium & Memorial Gardens, Stadium Drive, Coffs Harbour on Thursday 24th July, 2025 commencing at 10:00am. All retired and serving Police Personnel are welcome to attend.

“RIP Mattsy.”

Beaches Hockey Club- Coffs Harbour had also shared an earlier Facebook page where they wrote: VALE PAUL MATTS. With a heavy heart we announce the passing of former team mate and friend, Paul Matts. Matty was a much-loved member of our club and the Coffs hockey community.

“He had a passion for horse racing and was never far from the track, even training a horse owned by several of our members. We pass on our deepest sympathies to his family and friends. So sad.

“RIP Matts, you’ll be missed.”