(left to right) Mark Day, Paul Ryder and Shaun Ryder of The Happy Mondays

Happy Mondays star Paul Ryder has died at the age of 58.

The Salford-raised bass player and Happy Mondays founding member died on Friday morning (15 July), a statement from the band confirmed.

The group said on their official Facebook page: “The Ryder family and Happy Mondays band members are deeply saddened and shocked to say that Paul Ryder passed away this morning.

“A true pioneer and legend. He will be forever missed. We thank you for respecting the privacy of all concerned at this time. Long live his funk.”

Alongside his frontman brother Shaun, Paul founded the Happy Mondays in 1980 and had hits such as Step On and Kinky Afro.

The original line-up also included drummer Gary Whelan and guitarist Mark Day, and they were later joined by maraca-wielding dancer Bez.

Ryder remained an active member as the Happy Mondays broke up and reformed multiple times across the last 40 years.

He also stepped into the acting world, appearing in several films including The Ghosts Of Oxford Street and Losing It, and made a cameo as a gangster in the film 24 Hour Party People, about the Madchester music scene.

Ryder also formed the band Big Arm and released a 2008 album titled Radiator, as well as playing DJ sets around the world.

The band had been scheduled to perform at Kubix festival in Sunderland on Friday evening, but festival organisers said: “Following the tragic news of Paul Ryder passing away this morning, the Happy Mondays will no longer be playing tonight’s show and our thoughts remain with the band and Paul’s family at this difficult time.”

Tributes paid to Paul Ryder

A multitude of tributes have been paid to the Happy Mondays star.

Stone Roses singer Ian Brown paid tribute to the bassist, who he nicknamed Pabs.

“Rest in peace Ryder. A great friend, a great musician, a great fella, big love to Amelia, Jacob, Sonny, Chico and the family and band. Love ya longtime Pabs,” he said on Twitter.

Charlatans frontman Tim Burgess shared a video of Happy Mondays singing their track Hallelujah on Twitter.

He wrote: “Sending much love to the Happy Mondays family – Paul Ryder was a pioneer and an inspiration to all of us that followed.

“He played on so many era-defining tracks. Listening to Bummed right now. Safe travels.”

In another tweet, electronic band New Order said: “So sorry to hear about the passing of Paul. Our thoughts are with his family and of course the rest of the band members.”

Peter Hook, co-founder of electronic bands Joy Division and New Order, said Ryder’s death was a “shock.”

He tweeted: “Paul Ryder was the archetypal solid, quiet, strong, dependable bass player.