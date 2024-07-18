Paws-itively refreshing as amur tiger Miron enjoys first dip at Whipsnade Zoo
Whipsnade Zoo’s newest arrival, Amur tiger Miron, has been making waves as he is spotted venturing into his private pool for the first time.
Miron arrived at the conservation zoo last week, and is already making the most of the new facilities offered by his Bedfordshire bachelor pad, as the UK weather finally starts to warm up.
An important ambassador for Amur tigers, Miron will be integral for spreading awareness of the conservation projects ZSL supports to protect this endangered species.
These beautiful big cats are unfortunately threatened by illegal hunting and deforestation, with just 500 individuals estimated to be living in the wild.
