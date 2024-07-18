Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Amur Tiger Miron enjoys first dip in his new Bedfordshire home as the warm weather finally arrives.

Whipsnade Zoo’s newest arrival, Amur tiger Miron, has been making waves as he is spotted venturing into his private pool for the first time.

Miron takes his first dip

The tiger cooled off as the weather heated up

Miron arrived at the conservation zoo last week, and is already making the most of the new facilities offered by his Bedfordshire bachelor pad, as the UK weather finally starts to warm up.

An important ambassador for Amur tigers, Miron will be integral for spreading awareness of the conservation projects ZSL supports to protect this endangered species.

These beautiful big cats are unfortunately threatened by illegal hunting and deforestation, with just 500 individuals estimated to be living in the wild.

A visit to Whipsnade Zoo is not only a great way to enjoy the summer sunshine, but helps to support the vital conservation work of ZSL – book a ticket now to explore the UK’s largest zoo and the wonders of the animal kingdom at www.whipsnadezoo.org.