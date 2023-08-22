A man has died after his light aircraft, which was carrying just himself, crashed and burned into flames in Essex.

Police have confirmed that a man in his 70s has died after a light aircraft crashed in Essex on Monday morning (August 21). Essex police said the victim was found deceased at the scene.

The man was found in Pebmarsh Road, Halstead when emergency services arrived at the scene at around 9:20am on Monday morning (August 21). The force also mentioned he was the only person in the aircraft.

Essex police has confirmed it is currently investigating the circumstances of the crash, along with the Air Accidents Investigation Branch.

Their statement read: “Officers, alongside colleagues with the ambulance service and Essex Fire and Rescue Service, first responded to calls shortly before 9.30am this morning (Monday 21 August).

“Sadly, we are now in a position to confirm a man, aged in his 70s, was found deceased at the scene.

“He was the sole occupant of the aircraft. Officers continue to work alongside investigators with the Air Accidents Investigation Branch to establish the circumstances around this incident.”