A video shows firefighters working to extinguish a large fire in Penge as smoke pours into the sky.

At around 6am, the London Fire Brigade said 15 firefighters and about 100 firefighters had been called to a fire at a shop on High Street in Penge. The brigade later confirmed that the fire is under control, but said that crews will continue to remain on scene as further firefighting operations are carried out.

The London Fire Brigade said: “Fifteen fire engines and around 100 firefighters were called to a fire on High Street, Penge.

“Firefighters tackled a fire located in a two storey terraced shop, where a large part of the ground floor was alight. Operations were carried out to contain the fire to the shop, and prevent it spreading to adjacent properties.

“Crews are used a 32-metre turntable ladder as a water tower to help extinguish the fire from above, and the Brigade's drone team was deployed to provide the Incident Commander with a greater situational awareness of the fire.

The London Fire Brigade work to extinguish a large shop fire in Penge on October 9. | X / @camzws07

“Around 25 people have been evacuated to a rest centre as a precaution from neighbouring properties, and people in the local area were advised to keep their windows and doors shut due to the smoke. There are no reports of any injuries. There is significant traffic disruption due to the number of appliances and the High Street is closed. People are advised to avoid the area.

“The Brigade's Control Officers took the first of ten calls reporting the fire at 0430. Crews from Beckenham, Forest Hill, Woodside, West Norwood and surrounding fire stations were mobilised to the scene, and firefighters were able to bring the fire under control by 0848. Crews will remain on scene through the day to fully extinguish any remaining hotspots.

“The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Brigade's fire investigators.”