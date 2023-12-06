A pensioner died after he was hit by a bus on Wednesday morning.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man died after he was hit by a bus on Wednesday. Police and ambulance crews were called to Bridge Street in Stafford town centre after the crash at around 11.40am. The pedestrian, in his 80s, died at the scene. His family have been informed and are being supported by specialist police officers.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “On arrival, crews found a male patient. Sadly, it quickly became clear that, due to the extent of his injuries, he could not be saved and was confirmed dead at the scene.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staffordshire Police wants to speak with anyone who has CCTV or dashcam footage from the area or those with any information which could help collision investigators.