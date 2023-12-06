Pensioner dies after being hit by bus in Stafford town centre
A pensioner died after he was hit by a bus on Wednesday morning.
A man died after he was hit by a bus on Wednesday. Police and ambulance crews were called to Bridge Street in Stafford town centre after the crash at around 11.40am. The pedestrian, in his 80s, died at the scene. His family have been informed and are being supported by specialist police officers.
A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “On arrival, crews found a male patient. Sadly, it quickly became clear that, due to the extent of his injuries, he could not be saved and was confirmed dead at the scene.”
Staffordshire Police wants to speak with anyone who has CCTV or dashcam footage from the area or those with any information which could help collision investigators.
They can be contacted on 101 quoting incident number 293 of December 6, or message using Live Chat on the police website.
