Celebrities are some of the most famous and most adored people in the world, and they are also some of the richest.

The reasons people can gain celebrity status are wide and varied; some are talented singers or actors, some are excellent sportspeople, some are prestigious writers or camera whizzes . . . the list goes on. Some people also just seem to be famous simply for being who they are.

No matter the reasons for their reasons for being placed on a pedestal, celebs all have one thing in common - they make a huge amount of money. In many cases, they are worth billions of pounds. It's an amount of money most of us can't even imagine, and will certainly never see in our lifetime.

But which celebrities are the richest in the world in 2024? According to CelebrityNetWorth these are the top 10 richest celebrities on the planet.

1 . MacKenzie Scott - $36 billion (around £31 billion) MacKenzie Scott, formerly MacKenzie Bezos, is an American novelist, philanthropist and activist who has a net worth of $36 billion (around £31 billion) - this could have been even higher too, had she not donated $6 billion (around £5 billion) to charity in 2020. She's also the ex-wife of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos (the couple are pictured during their relationship). Photo by Getty Images.

2 . Jami Gertz - $8 billion (around £6 billion) Jami Gertz is an actress, philanthropist and part-owner of a basketball team called the Atlanta Hawks, with a reported net worth of $8 billion (around £6 billion). She owns the team alongside her husband Tony Ressler. She is known for her early roles in the films Crossroads, The Lost Boys, Quicksilver and Twister. Photo by Getty Images.

3 . Steven Spielberg - $8 billion (around £6 billion) Director of Jaws and most recently The Fabelmans, Steven Spielberg has a reported net worth of $8 billion (£ billion). He's one of the best known and well loved names in the industry and has a career spanning more than 50 years. Photo by Getty Images.