The 2022 International Venice Film Festival runs from Wednesday 31 August to Saturday 10 September.

This year is the 79th annual festival which raises awareness and promotes international cinema.

Actress Stella Sabbadin led the glamour at the festival as she is joined by Jean-Paul Salome, Aimee Lou Wood and Tessa Thompson at Lido di Venezia

The Italian actress donned an extravagant purple dress with frills, whilst American actress Tessa wore a full red fit with lipstick and heels to match her unique dress.

Meanwhile actresses Aimee Lou Wood and Cate Blanchett rocked a pair of sunglasses at the event.

Natalia Paragoni wore a white mini dress on arrival, whilst actor Tomas Arana looked cool in a simple black t-shirt.

French director Jean-Paul Salome rocked an animal print shirt with a blazer, and Vanity Fair editor Simone Marchetti carried on the colourful look with his purple bomber jacket and cross body bag.

Journalist Clarissa Ward styled a gold number during her speech, whilst dancer Stefano De Martino looked dapper on the red carpet with his black suit and bow tie.

Finally, local actor Filippo Timi made a red leather blazer look fashionable.

So, take a look at some of the outfits worn by famous attendees over the past couple of days.

