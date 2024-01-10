US actor Adan Canto has died aged 45

Adan Canton, who was known for his role as Sunspot in X-Men: Days of Future Past, has died at the age of 42. In a statement, his publicist Jennifer Allen said the Mexican star had suffered from appendiceal cancer.

The statement read: "Adan had a depth of spirit that few truly knew. Those who glimpsed it were changed forever. He will be greatly missed by so many."

Canto's wife Stephanie Ann also posted a photo of the couple, a Bible passage and the words on her Instagram. She wrote: "Forever my treasure Adan, see you soon."

Canto also appeared in US TV show Designated Survivor as the national security adviser alongside Kiefer Sutherland, who paid tribute to the actor as "such a wonderful spirit."

Kiefer Sutherland said: "As an actor his desire to do well, to be great, and then do better, was truly impressive and he will be greatly missed. I am also heartbroken for his wife, Steph and his two young children. Adan, may you rest in peace."

X-Men co-star Halle Berry, who cast him in her movie Bruised, also paid tribute to Adan. The actress and director wrote on Instagram: "I don't have the words just yet… but my dear sweet friend Adan just gained his wings. Forever, forever in my heart."

In Designated Survivor, which aired on the ABC network in 2016 and 2017 and later on Netflix, Canto was known for his role as Aaron Shore. Co-star Maggie Q wrote on Instagram: "Beautiful friend… You are the level of person that Hollywood didn't even deserve. Kindness and warmth and generosity of spirit - total dedication to your family, and ALWAYS doing the right thing. No one had your moral compass nor did they even come close. I don't understand this. Anyone who knew you was a lucky one. That's all I do know."

In a joint statement, Fox and Warner Bros Television paid tribute to the late actor, describing his death as "unfathomable". They said: "Most recently, he lit up the screen in The Cleaning Lady with a powerful performance that showcased his artistry, range, depth and vulnerability. This is an unfathomable loss, and we grieve alongside his wife Stephanie, their children and loved ones. We will miss Adan dearly."